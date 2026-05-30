Stars align for D K Shivakumar? Astrologer predicts long innings as Karnataka CM

As Karnataka prepares for a change in leadership, astrologer Dwarakanath Guruji has predicted a long and successful political stint for Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, who is widely expected to be elected as the next Chief Minister of the state.

The prediction comes amid intense political activity in Bengaluru following the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the dissolution of the state Cabinet. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is scheduled to meet to elect its new leader, with Shivakumar emerging as the frontrunner for the top post.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dwarakanath Guruji, a prominent astrologer who has closely followed Shivakumar's political journey, said the Congress leader is not destined for a short tenure and is likely to play a significant role in Karnataka politics for years to come.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Guruji said he had suggested three possible dates for Shivakumar's assumption of office — May 31, June 5 and June 6.

"He is not a one-day chief minister or a one-time chief minister. He will play a long innings. His horoscope is very good. He will be there for Karnataka for a longer period of time," the astrologer said.

According to Guruji, Shivakumar is expected to receive strong backing from the Congress high command, which could further strengthen his position within the party and the government.

Advertisement

Beyond current term

The astrologer's forecast goes beyond the immediate leadership transition.

Guruji expressed confidence that Shivakumar would not only complete a significant tenure as Chief Minister but could also return to power after the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections.

"Undoubtedly, he has to win the next election. Then only he is the real chief minister. Now, he is loaded with responsibilities. Discharge the responsibilities now and enjoy the chief ministership in the next term," he said.

He also predicted that Karnataka could witness economic and developmental progress under Shivakumar's leadership, citing the Congress leader's vision for the state.

Oath-taking ceremony

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have begun preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister.

Advertisement

Congress state working president and Rajya Sabha MP G C Chandrashekhar announced that the oath-taking ceremony will be held on June 3 at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan, Bengaluru.

The exact timing of the event will be announced later.

"There was some confusion regarding the venue initially, but a decision has now been taken to hold the swearing-in ceremony at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan," Chandrashekhar said.

The Congress leadership has decided against organising a large-scale public event despite discussions about mobilising thousands of supporters from across Karnataka.

According to Chandrashekhar, plans to arrange 10,000-15,000 buses were dropped due to concerns over traffic congestion and the ongoing fuel crisis.

"The swearing-in ceremony should not be extravagant. It should reflect a spirit of work and service rather than display or pomp," he said, urging party workers and supporters to avoid crowding the venue.

With the CLP meeting expected to formally elect its new leader and the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3, Karnataka appears set for a new political chapter. While the final decision rests with the Congress Legislature Party and the party leadership, Shivakumar's supporters will take heart from predictions that suggest his tenure could extend well beyond the current term.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)