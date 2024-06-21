'Such courts or gatherings...': India protests Khalistani extremists holding ‘citizens court’ in Canada

India lodged a strong protest with Canada over Khalistani extremists holding a ‘citizens court’ and burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver.

Issuing a diplomatic note to the Canadian High Commission, India conveyed its serious objection to the latest actions by the Khalistani elements.

Speaking on Khalistani ‘Citizen’s Courts’ in Canada, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have strongly protested at the Canadian High Commission here. Such courts or gatherings are not helpful at all. We have strongly taken it up with them and asked them to take appropriate action in the matter...”

India’s protest came a day after the Canadian Parliament observed a ‘moment of silence’ in the memory of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year.

Jaiswal said that time and again, India has said that Khalistani activities are a matter of serious concern. “We have been repeatedly calling upon the government of Canada to take action. Political space provided to extremist anti-India elements and those advocating violence must stop and they must take action...” he added.

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing. New Delhi has rejected Trudeau’s charges as “absurd”.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Speaking about consular access to Nikhil Gupta, who was extradited to the US, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there is no request for consular access from Nikhil Gupta. “But his family has got in touch with us... And we are looking at the matter as to what can be done on their request.”

The 53-year-old, Gupta, was arrested and detained in the Czech Republic on June 30, 2023, at the request of the US government on charges of plotting with an Indian official to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. He was extradited to the US on June 14.

Gupta was produced before a federal court in New York where he pleaded not guilty, according to his lawyer Jeffrey Chabrowe.

India has designated Pannun a terrorist but dissociated itself from the plot. The government said late last year it was a “matter of concern” that an Indian government official was linked to the plot and that it would formally investigate concerns raised by the United States.