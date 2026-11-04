Supreme Court freezes BMC chief Ashwini Bhide’s November salary: Here’s what happened

The Bench rejected the civic body's request for another 30 days to complete the eviction process and imposed costs of ₹5 lakh on the BMC.

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The case concerns a plot reserved for a public BEST bus station, which has been the subject of prolonged litigation between the civic body and a private developer.

In August 2025, the Supreme Court directed the developer to hand over vacant and peaceful possession of the land, including an administrative building, to the BMC. The civic body was given three months to take possession, remove the remaining encroachments in accordance with the law and make the bus station fully operational.

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However, the land remained uncleared. The court subsequently directed the commissioner to file a personal affidavit detailing the occupants, eviction notices issued and any pending tenancy or ownership claims.

In its July 2026 order, the court gave the BMC another three months to clear the encroachments. It clarified that pending civil court proceedings challenging eviction notices under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, would not prevent the removal of encroachments, as no interim stay had been granted.

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During Tuesday's hearing, the Bench questioned the delay and suggested that municipal officials could be colluding with encroachers. It also rejected the BMC's argument that Marathi documents needed translation into English before the eviction exercise could proceed.

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Justice Joymalya Bagchi said Bhide would not receive her salary until December 1, 2026, unless she complied with the court's directions. The Chief Justice also warned that officials could face imprisonment if the orders were not followed.

The salary freeze will remain in place until compliance and a decision on the contempt notice.