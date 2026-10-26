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Thick smoke near North Block sparks panic, emergency teams deployed to Central Vista

Thick smoke near North Block sparks panic, emergency teams deployed to Central Vista

Authorities confirmed that the cause of the smoke, the exact location of the origin, and the extent of any potential damage were not immediately known. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties as rescue operations and inspections continued at the site. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Thick smoke near North Block sparks panic, emergency teams deployed to Central Vista Situated in the heart of the national capital near Parliament House, the North Block houses crucial offices of the Union government, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance. 

Panic gripped the high-security Central Vista zone on Monday after thick, ominous smoke was spotted rising from behind the North Block in New Delhi, prompting an immediate mobilization of emergency services.

The developing situation drew swift attention when Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, while traveling toward Parliament, caught sight of the dark plumes and took to social media to voice his concerns and express hope that emergency teams would respond swiftly.

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Noticed thick smoke rising from behind North Block while on my way to Parliament. It appears there may be a fire. Hope everyone is safe and emergency services are responding swiftly. https://t.co/mnUqpWfsWl

— Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) October 26, 2026

Acting on the alerts, the Department of Fire Services rushed fire tenders to the location. Situated in the heart of the national capital near Parliament House, the North Block houses crucial offices of the Union government, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance.

Authorities confirmed that the cause of the smoke, the exact location of the origin, and the extent of any potential damage were not immediately known. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties as rescue operations and inspections continued at the site.

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Which govt offices are there in North block

The North Block of the Secretariat Building in New Delhi traditionally houses the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance (including departments like the Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Revenue).

The North Block of the Secretariat Building in New Delhi traditionally houses the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance (including departments like the Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Revenue).

Following the transition of offices to new complexes like Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan in early 2026, the historic structure is being completely emptied to be repurposed into the planned Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum

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Published on: Oct 26, 2026 11:43 AM IST
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