Top performers to get bigger stock awards as AI competition intensifies

The changes were outlined in a memo circulated by Arun Ulagaratchagan, executive vice-president of Microsoft's Azure cloud computing division. “Pay-for-performance only works if we are equally rigorous on both sides: recognizing exceptional impact and being honest when performance falls short,” Ulagaratchagan wrote in the memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the revised compensation model would provide substantial additional rewards to the highest-performing employees while ensuring that workers received clear expectations and timely, direct feedback from managers.

“A world-class team like Azure requires world-class talent. Yesterday, we shared an update to our compensation model in Azure, which includes meaningful additional awards for our strongest performing colleagues. We also shared an update on how we will ensure employees have clear expectations and receive timely, direct feedback from their managers,” the spokesperson said on Friday.

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“Meeting today’s bar means closing previous performance gaps and demonstrating a meaningful step-change in impact. AI is reshaping how the world works, and competition has never been more intense,” Ulagaratchagan stated.

Microsoft has eliminated tens of thousands of positions through several rounds of job cuts in recent years. The company is also offering voluntary buyouts to about 60,000 employees as part of its latest workforce measures.

Tech companies raise performance expectations

Microsoft's move follows similar measures linked to employee performance and commitment at other major technology companies.

In 2022, Elon Musk presented Twitter employees with an ultimatum: commit to being “extremely hardcore” or leave the company with a severance package.

Earlier this year, Business Insider reported that an executive at Alphabet Inc.'s Google had told employees in his division that those who were not “all in” on AI could opt for a voluntary buyout package.

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Microsoft's revised Azure compensation system will combine additional stock awards for top performers with formal managerial discussions for employees who fall below expectations as the company seeks stronger results amid intense competition.