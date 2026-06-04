Thunderstorms, heavy rain lash Delhi-NCR, bringing much-needed relief

Heavy rain and strong winds swept across Delhi-NCR and several parts of north India on Thursday, bringing relief from the intense heatwave that had gripped the region over the past few days.

The change in weather was triggered by a fresh Western Disturbance, which brought thunderstorms and showers to Delhi, Haryana, and nearby areas. Rain was reported from several parts of the national capital and surrounding regions, providing a welcome break from temperatures that had remained unusually high.

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The weather system also affected the hills, with parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessing hailstorms that caused a sharp drop in temperatures.

According to weather experts, a Western Disturbance is a low-pressure system that forms over the Mediterranean region and moves eastwards towards India while carrying moisture. When it reaches the Himalayas and meets the hot air over northwest India, it creates conditions that are favourable for rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

The system causes warm, moist air to rise quickly and form large storm clouds, leading to thunderstorms and lightning.

These weather conditions are usually stronger during the evening and night after the land has heated up during the day.

The rain is expected to bring down temperatures across north India. Many areas had recorded maximum temperatures between 39 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius before the arrival of the weather system.

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Parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan, and northwest Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive more rain and thunderstorms until June 6. Weather activity is likely to become stronger during the evening and night hours.

The most affected areas may receive between 20 mm and 40 mm of rainfall during this period.

The India Meteorological Department has also warned of strong winds reaching up to 60 kmph during thunderstorms. People have been advised to stay indoors during lightning and secure loose items kept on balconies and rooftops.

The rain spell is expected to provide temporary relief from the heat and signal the gradual arrival of the monsoon season.