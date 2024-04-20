'Today when I am not with them, then...': Ajit Pawar dismisses Opposition's 'washing machine' jibe

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar denied the allegations made by opposition parties about his involvement in the alleged irrigation scam. He dismissed claims that he had been influenced by joining the NDA, stating that the inquiry into the irrigation case is ongoing.

"Opposition leaders keep on making these claims. In Maharashtra, I have worked with everyone who is now accusing me of being involved in the so-called irrigation scam. When I was with them, they did not make allegations against me, but today, when I am not with them, they are levelling allegations against me," Ajit Pawar said while speaking exclusively to India Today TV.

Ajit Pawar dismissed claims that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was coerced into joining the NDA by threats from the Enforcement Directorate. He stated that all NCP MLAs and MLCs, including senior leaders like Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Jitendra Awhad, and Rajesh Tope, willingly wanted to join the BJP even when they were part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.

Opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule allege that Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders joined the NDA to avoid action by central agencies. They also claim that the BJP has become a "washing machine" where politicians facing corruption charges can join to get clean.

Ajit Pawar's switch from Sharad Pawar's faction to join the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government in July last year, along with many other NCP leaders, caused a division in the party established by Sharad Pawar in 1999.

Later, the Election Commission assigned the name "NCP" and its symbol, the 'clock,' to the faction led by Ajit Pawar.

Regarding the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Ajit Pawar mentioned a contest between members of the Pawar family. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, is running for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra against his cousin and incumbent MP, Supriya Sule.

Ajit Pawar rejected accusations of pressuring voters in Baramati against supporting Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar. He challenged anyone with evidence of such pressure to come forward and confront him directly. If there were phone conversations involved, he urged them to provide records to prove the alleged pressure.