Toxic foam is back on the Yamuna and Delhi-NCR AQI has reached 168. Here is what is happening

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on October 21 to tackle rising pollution across Delhi-NCR.

Under GRAP-1, the use of coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open-air eateries is prohibited. The use of diesel generators is also restricted to essential or emergency purposes.

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At Kalindi Kunj, thick layers of white foam were seen covering large stretches of the Yamuna. The development highlights the continuing pollution problems facing the river despite efforts to clean and rejuvenate it.

The return of the foam comes days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spoke about the government’s efforts to restore the Yamuna and inaugurated major infrastructure projects worth approximately ₹9,000 crore.

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Addressing the media, Chief Minister Gupta stated, “Today is a joyful day for the people of Delhi, as projects worth around ₹9,000 crores have been inaugurated today. We can say that the way the government has started work for the rejuvenation of the River Yamuna, in one and a half years of tenure, we have continuously moved forward strongly in that direction.”

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She added, “In just a few years, the Yamuna should be clean, flowing uninterrupted; we should be able to give this gift to the residents of Delhi; we stand by our resolve, and we are working day and night to fulfil it.”

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The Chief Minister said the latest investment follows previous projects worth ₹9,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore initiated last year, primarily focused on Delhi’s infrastructure and the Yamuna’s restoration.

However, the thick chemical foam now visible at Kalindi Kunj shows the scale of the challenge that remains as the capital heads towards winter.

(With inputs from ANI)