Upadhyay spotted a motor repair shop and an Indian Oil fuel station on Google Maps. The repair shop was about 3 km away and was shut when he reached it.

He then drove another 200 metres to the fuel station and asked the man working there for help.

The two decided to replace the damaged tyre with the spare so that Upadhyay could reach the next decent town. But they soon ran into another problem.

Advertisement

The toolkit was in the car, but the lug wrench would not fit the wheel bolts. They later realised that what looked like bolts were actually bolt-shaped caps, with the actual bolts underneath.

Don't Miss: Sam Altman warns of AI takeover: Says humans must stay in charge as AI grows more powerful

After trying to figure out if they were missing a tool, the fuel station worker gave an unexpected suggestion.

“Photo leke ChatGPT pe daaliye, bata dega kya karrna hai” (Take a photo and put it on ChatGPT, it will tell you what to do), he told Upadhyay.

Upadhyay said he followed the suggestion, used ChatGPT to figure out the problem and they were eventually able to open all the bolts.

Advertisement

But the damaged wheel was still stuck, possibly because of the impact from the pothole. Even repeated attempts using their hands and feet failed to remove it.

Help came through an Instagram creator

Around the same time, another man arrived at the fuel station on a bike to get fuel. He knew the fuel station worker and, after understanding the situation, decided to help.

He went to a nearby shop looking for assistance but returned after about five minutes. The shop was shut and the person was not at home either.

He then suggested another option. Someone he partly knew in the neighbourhood could help, but he did not have his number.

The person was a former mechanic who had now become an Instagram content creator, making videos about fixing cars and bikes.

“Woh mechanic thha, aajkal CONTENT CREATOR ban gaya hai Instagram pe. Gaadi-bike thheek karrne ke video banata hai. Saat hazaar follower hain usske” (He was a mechanic, but these days he has become a content creator on Instagram. He makes videos about fixing cars and bikes. He has 7,000 followers).

He then used his phone to DM the creator and ask for his number. The creator responded immediately and shared his contact details.

Advertisement

Must Read: After ‘code red’, OpenAI sees 10% ChatGPT growth, readies new AI chat model

A mechanic joins through a video call

The man explained the problem to the former mechanic over a phone call and then made a video call so that he could see the wheel himself.

The mechanic looked at the wheel through the video call and told them exactly what to do.

And it worked. The spare tyre was finally fitted.

For Upadhyay, the incident became about much more than getting his car back on the road. As a journalist, he said he was struck by how technology had become part of an ordinary roadside problem in a small town.

“One guy in a village in West UP tells me to take an image and show it to ChatGPT. The other calls an Instagram content creator he somewhat knew to help. That’s the penetration of AI and social media happening in small town India as we figure out what to make of emerging tech.”

Upadhyay said he tried to offer the men money for the time they had spent helping him, but they refused.

The fuel station worker told him, “Safar mein hamesha madad karrni chahiye logon ki” (People should always help others during a journey).

Advertisement

The tyre burst may have left him stranded on a dark highway, but the help he found came through a mix of local kindness, ChatGPT and social media.