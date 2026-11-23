Shares of Piramal Finance dropped nearly 2.8 per cent to Rs 1,961.05 on Monday with its market capitalization slipping below Rs 46,500 crore. The stock finally settled at Rs 1,965.90, down 2.55 per cent. The stock has tumbled 16 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 2,327.85, hit in September 2026.

Piramal Finance’s in-house AI programme is driving 30% higher employee productivity, a 50% reduction in credit risk and new digital lending and cross-selling opportunities, strengthening growth prospects while improving operational efficiency and supporting its medium-term AUM growth ambitions.

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Piramal demonstrated that its inhouse AI programme is translating into measurable business outcomes. Management attributes three gains to AI: 30 per cent higher employee productivity, a 50 per cent reduction in credit risk, and growth of new business lines (digital lending and crossselling) that now disburse Rs 4,000 crore every quarter, said ICICI Securities.

"FY27 targets are intact for 25 per cent AUM growth and 50 per cent PAT growth. Management set an RoE target of 10 per cent by Q4FY27 and a medium-term framework of 3 per cent RoAUM, alongside 20-25 per cent AUM CAGR. It remains one of our top picks among diversified NBFCs, given its growth visibility and inexpensive valuation," it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 2,800.

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Nuvama Institutional Equities is also impressed by its differentiated in-house agentic AI capabilities, driving strong efficiencies in existing businesses, while unlocking new business opportunities via digital lending/cross-sell, apart from cost savings. "We expect it to deliver superior AUM growth, which coupled with better ALM/higher mortgage mix should cushion margins," it said with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 2,600.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd also has a 'buy' rating on Piramal Finance citing retail franchise maturity sets the stage for profitable growth; purpose-built AI architecture emerging as a structural competitive advantage; integrated AI architecture transforming the lending value chain and enhancing scalability; and transformed retail franchise leveraging technology to unlock sustainable, profitable growth.

Nomura reiterated its 'buy' rating on Piramal Finance, naming it the brokerage’s top pick in the sector, following a review of the lender’s in-house artificial intelligence capabilities. Piramal Finance has developed over 600 AI agents to support sales, collections and underwriting for middle-income customers in smaller cities

The global brokerage highlighted 30 per cent productivity gains, a 50 per cent reduction in credit risks and lower AI costs as the company shifts towards open-weight models. However, it noted that human oversight remains critical given accountability, cybersecurity and regulatory risks. Piramal Finance maintained its medium-term guidance of 20–25 per cent AUM CAGR, it said with a target price of Rs 2,540.