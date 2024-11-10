scorecardresearch
'Uncle dies mid-flight from US to India, aunt stranded in Dubai': X user's SOS call to EAM Jaishankar

'Uncle dies mid-flight from US to India, aunt stranded in Dubai': X user's SOS call to EAM Jaishankar

The incident occurred last evening, Madhavan said and added that they have been stuck since then.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Vidya Madhavan, a social media user, has made an urgent appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after her uncle passed away during a flight from the United States to India. In her post on X, she detailed the dire situation her family is facing as her aunt remains stranded in Dubai with no clarity on the next steps.

"My uncle expired mid-way in flight from US to India. My aunt is held up at Dubai now with no clue about next steps. Looking for some help as the family tries to travel back to Trivandrum ASAP," Madhavan wrote.

The incident occurred last evening, Madhavan said and added that they have been stuck since then. She said the Dubai police require a letter to be issued but that the family has been waiting for it since last night/evening. 

Published on: Nov 10, 2024, 3:26 PM IST
