Union minister Suresh Gopi rules out fuel price cuts citing ₹42,000 cr losses for oil companies

Addressing the economic realities governing petroleum pricing, Gopi emphasized that state-run entities cannot enact swift tariff reductions without first offsetting their accumulated deficit.

"We may wish for prices to come down the next day. But technically it is not possible right away. Oil companies have already incurred losses of ₹42,000 crore. All this needs to be compensated," Gopi told ANI, pointing directly to the fallout from the West Asia crisis.

Turning to regional pricing trends across southern states, the minister noted that retail rates have witnessed upward movement across multiple jurisdictions. "Prices have also increased in Keralam. I do not know how prices have increased in Tamil Nadu. They have also increased in Karnataka," he said.

The Union minister also acknowledged disruptions in the supply of petroleum products, noting that the government is taking necessary measures to tackle the bottlenecks and restore smooth distribution. "There is chaos in the supply of petroleum products. We are doing whatever needs to be done to fix it," he added.

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On November 8, Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil squarely blamed the Centre for the ongoing crisis in the ethanol sector, demanding an investigation into alleged blending irregularities.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Patil accused the BJP-led Union government of rolling out ambitious ethanol blending targets — including E10, E20, and E30 — without adequate planning. He alleged that while the Centre actively encouraged producers to scale up output, it failed to put a matching procurement framework in place and is now refusing to purchase even 20–30 per cent of the ethanol generated.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered severe volatility in global energy markets, placing India's domestic fuel pricing framework under sustained pressure. Throughout the crisis, state-owned oil retailers have faced steep marketing under-recoveries due to elevated international crude costs and supply chain disruptions.

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Earlier this year, the Centre implemented calibrated retail hikes on petrol and diesel after holding rates steady for months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently pointed out that the government has been absorbing a monthly burden of ₹14,000 crore to cap diesel increases at ₹7 per litre instead of passing on a potential ₹50 per litre surge to consumers and farmers.

Even as benchmark crude prices have recently shown signs of easing, the massive backlog of accumulated losses continues to prevent immediate retail relief.