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Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'You get a reputation for stability if you are stable for years'

Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'You get a reputation for stability if you are stable for years'

The quote highlights the importance of embracing uncertainty, innovation, and bold decision-making in a rapidly evolving world.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 24, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'You get a reputation for stability if you are stable for years'Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta

“You get a reputation for stability if you are stable for years,” a quote by Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta.

He replaced the old approach with "Move fast with stable infrastructure" to emphasise long-term reliability for developers and users.

Who is Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg is an American tech entrepreneur best known for co-founding Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard University. He currently serves as the CEO of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

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Under his leadership, Meta has expanded into artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the metaverse, making Zuckerberg one of the most influential figures in global technology.

When was this quote said by Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg said this during an exclusive interview with WIRED ahead of the Facebook F8 Developer Conference in March 2015.

Trust and operational stability cannot be built overnight through marketing or public announcements; they must be earned through consistent, dependable performance over a long period.

What does this quote mean?

The quote means that trust and credibility cannot be manufactured overnight through words or promises; they must be earned through a long, uninterrupted track record of reliability.

In business and leadership, stakeholders like users, investors, and partners will not believe a company or individual has truly changed or matured just because they claim to have done so. Lasting trust is a lagging indicator of behavior, meaning that only after demonstrating consistent, dependable performance over a span of years will the public finally award someone a true reputation for stability.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 24, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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