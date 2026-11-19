"You (Yadav) said that I should contest from Ayodhya. I said, go ahead and file your nomination; I will also file mine. Let us face each other directly once. Why are you unnecessarily worried?" Adityanath said.

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The chief minister then sharpened his attack on the SP leader. "You do not have the courage to fight face-to-face. A weak person does not fight face-to-face; he attacks from behind. And that is the situation of these cowards," he said.

On Wednesday, Yadav held a 20-km 'PDA Rath Yatra' in Gorakhpur, Adityanath's home turf. During the roadshow on Wednesday, the SP chief claimed that the BJP would get a "double-zero" in the district if elections were held immediately.

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Yadav had earlier challenged Adityanath to contest from Ayodhya.

Adityanath currently represents the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. In the 2022 elections, he secured 1,65,499 votes, defeating the Samajwadi Party's Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla by a margin of 1,03,390 votes. It was his first Assembly election, having previously served as a Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav, currently a Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj, announced on November 3 that he would not contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying he could become chief minister without directly contesting, as he did in 2012.

The assembly elections in the state are due in February-March 2027.

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Yogi invokes Ram temple movement

Adityanath also attacked the Samajwadi Party over the Ram temple movement, referring to the police firing on karsevaks during the tenure of former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He alleged that political leaders who had ordered firing on Ram devotees, used force against people chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and neglected Ayodhya were now invoking Lord Ram.

"Devotees remember Ram in their good times, but when a devotee remembers Ram at all times -- while sleeping, waking up, sitting or standing -- Lord Ram protects him," he said.

The chief minister also referred to Mareech, a character from the Ramayana who helped Ravan abduct Sita. "These people who come in the guise of Mareech need to be understood," he said, targeting his political opponents.