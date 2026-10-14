Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Vande Bharat sleeper 2AC tour: What makes this overnight train a premium travel upgrade?

Vande Bharat sleeper 2AC tour: What makes this overnight train a premium travel upgrade?

A recent video tour of the newly introduced Vande Bharat Sleeper train has sparked wide interest among daily commuters and travel enthusiasts alike

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 1:15 AM IST
Vande Bharat sleeper 2AC tour: What makes this overnight train a premium travel upgrade? The current Vande Bharat Sleeper is a 16-coach train with a total capacity of 823 berths across three air-conditioned classes.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper’s 2AC coach is drawing attention online for offering a premium, aircraft-inspired travel experience on Indian Railways. A social media video giving a detailed tour of the 2AC coach has gone viral, with viewers comparing its interiors to a premium flight cabin.

A recently viral walkthrough highlights cushioned berths, personal climate control, panoramic windows and modern bio-toilets.

Advertisement

The footage showcases ergonomically designed berths with soft cushions and easy-to-climb ladders for upper berths. Each berth comes with separate laptop and mobile charging points, a phone holder and additional luggage space. Passengers also get individual reading lights and curtains for privacy.

One of the most talked-about features is the individual automotive-style AC air-circulation vent at every berth. This allows passengers to adjust airflow around their own sleeping space rather than depending only on the coach’s central cooling.

The berths are placed beside large sealed panoramic windows, giving travellers clearer outside views during the journey. A GPS-based passenger information screen displays the train’s speed, upcoming station and other journey details.

The 2AC coach also features vacuum-sealed, aircraft-style bio-toilets. These are described as spacious, with sensor-based flush systems and improved hygiene standards. A modern wash basin and mirror area is located near the toilets. while the coach also has a pantry space to support scheduled IRCTC meal services.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT: Vande Bharat or Rajdhani for your next family trip? Compare seats, berths, speed, food and journey type first

Vande Bharat Sleeper Express 

This 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper has a total capacity of 823 passengers. It includes 24 berths in AC First Class, 188 in AC 2-Tier and 611 in AC 3-Tier. Ticket costs start at ₹960 for 3AC journeys up to 400 km and scale up to ₹13,300 for 1AC seats spanning maximum routes of 3,500 km.

Social media reactions

The walkthrough has sparked strong interest among rail travellers and social media users, with many praising the privacy curtains, individual charging points and cleaner, aircraft-style toilet design.

Advertisement

Several viewers said the 2AC coach feels closer to a premium flight cabin than a conventional Indian sleeper train, particularly because of the cushioned berths, personal AC vents, panoramic windows and modern infotainment screens.

Others welcomed the added luggage space and reading lights, calling them practical upgrades for long overnight journeys. However, some users pointed out that the real test will be onboard service, cleanliness during actual operations, punctuality and affordability once the train begins regular commercial runs.

DON'T MISS: Vande Bharat sleeper could grow from 16 to 24 coaches — Know all details here

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 1:15 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more