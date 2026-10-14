Vande Bharat sleeper 2AC tour: What makes this overnight train a premium travel upgrade?

The footage showcases ergonomically designed berths with soft cushions and easy-to-climb ladders for upper berths. Each berth comes with separate laptop and mobile charging points, a phone holder and additional luggage space. Passengers also get individual reading lights and curtains for privacy.

One of the most talked-about features is the individual automotive-style AC air-circulation vent at every berth. This allows passengers to adjust airflow around their own sleeping space rather than depending only on the coach’s central cooling.

The berths are placed beside large sealed panoramic windows, giving travellers clearer outside views during the journey. A GPS-based passenger information screen displays the train’s speed, upcoming station and other journey details.

The 2AC coach also features vacuum-sealed, aircraft-style bio-toilets. These are described as spacious, with sensor-based flush systems and improved hygiene standards. A modern wash basin and mirror area is located near the toilets. while the coach also has a pantry space to support scheduled IRCTC meal services.

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Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

This 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper has a total capacity of 823 passengers. It includes 24 berths in AC First Class, 188 in AC 2-Tier and 611 in AC 3-Tier. Ticket costs start at ₹960 for 3AC journeys up to 400 km and scale up to ₹13,300 for 1AC seats spanning maximum routes of 3,500 km.

Social media reactions

The walkthrough has sparked strong interest among rail travellers and social media users, with many praising the privacy curtains, individual charging points and cleaner, aircraft-style toilet design.

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Several viewers said the 2AC coach feels closer to a premium flight cabin than a conventional Indian sleeper train, particularly because of the cushioned berths, personal AC vents, panoramic windows and modern infotainment screens.

Others welcomed the added luggage space and reading lights, calling them practical upgrades for long overnight journeys. However, some users pointed out that the real test will be onboard service, cleanliness during actual operations, punctuality and affordability once the train begins regular commercial runs.

DON'T MISS: Vande Bharat sleeper could grow from 16 to 24 coaches — Know all details here