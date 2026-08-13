Who is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s younger brother, Noel Tata's half brother, trustee, Tata Sons shareholder

Who is Jimmy Naval Tata?

Jimmy Tata is the second child of Naval Tata and his first wife, Sooni Commissariat, and the younger brother of Ratan Tata. Unlike his elder brother, who became one of India’s best-known industrialists and philanthropists, Jimmy has maintained an exceptionally private lifestyle. Noel Tata is Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata’s half-brother, sons of Naval Tata.

Ratan Tata had publicly highlighted their close relationship in 2023, when he shared a black-and-white childhood photograph of the brothers from 1945. “Those were happy days. Nothing came between us,” Ratan Tata wrote in the Instagram post.

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Jimmy has largely avoided media attention and is known for living a quiet life. Reports have described him as someone who does not use a mobile phone and prefers newspapers, books and television to keep track of current affairs and developments in the Tata Group.

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He has also been described as an accomplished squash player. Industrialist Harsh Goenka said in a 2022 social media post that Jimmy led a simple life and had repeatedly beaten him in squash matches.

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Did you know of Ratan Tata's younger brother Jimmy Tata who lives a quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat in Colaba, Mumbai! Never interested in business, he was a very good squash player and would beat me every time.

Low profile like the Tata group! pic.twitter.com/hkp2sHQVKq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 19, 2022

Jimmy Tata’s role in Tata Trusts

Despite his low public profile, Jimmy Tata has a significant position within the Tata Trust structure. He is a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which is one of the key philanthropic entities within the Tata Group’s ownership structure.

His role has attracted renewed attention following his absence from a SRTT meeting in 2025 concerning Mehli Mistry’s reappointment as a lifetime trustee. According to The Times of India, Jimmy did not attend the meeting and declined to comment on the matter.

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Jimmy Tata’s Tata Sons stake

Jimmy Tata also owns 3,262 shares of Tata Sons, as reported in 2024-25 after Ratan Tata's death. Ratan Tata’s will also left Jimmy a share in the family’s Juhu property, along with select jewellery and silver artefacts.

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Although there is no reliable public estimate of Jimmy Tata’s net worth, his Tata Sons shareholding and other family assets make him an important member of the Tata family’s ownership structure.

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