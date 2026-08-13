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Who is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s younger brother, Noel Tata's half brother, trustee, Tata Sons shareholder

Who is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s younger brother, Noel Tata's half brother, trustee, Tata Sons shareholder

Jimmy Naval Tata, the younger brother of Ratan Tata, has largely stayed away from public life despite his role as a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. His low-profile lifestyle and Tata Sons shareholding have drawn renewed attention amid the group’s leadership succession process.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 4:36 PM IST
Who is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s younger brother, Noel Tata's half brother, trustee, Tata Sons shareholderIn June 2023, Ratan Tata shared a black-and-white childhood photograph with his younger brother Jimmy Naval Tata on social media to wish him on his birthday.

The Tata Trusts’ decision to begin the search for N Chandrasekaran’s successor at Tata Sons has once again drawn attention to the family members who occupy important positions within the Tata Trust structure. Among them is Jimmy Naval Tata, the younger brother of the late Ratan Tata, who has spent much of his life away from the public spotlight.

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The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) said on Thursday that its trustees had passed a resolution to initiate the setting up of a Selection Committee “as soon as possible” to recommend the next chairman of Tata Sons. The move follows Chandrasekaran’s decision not to seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027.

Who is Jimmy Naval Tata?

Jimmy Tata is the second child of Naval Tata and his first wife, Sooni Commissariat, and the younger brother of Ratan Tata. Unlike his elder brother, who became one of India’s best-known industrialists and philanthropists, Jimmy has maintained an exceptionally private lifestyle. Noel Tata is Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata’s half-brother, sons of Naval Tata.

Ratan Tata had publicly highlighted their close relationship in 2023, when he shared a black-and-white childhood photograph of the brothers from 1945. “Those were happy days. Nothing came between us,” Ratan Tata wrote in the Instagram post.

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Jimmy has largely avoided media attention and is known for living a quiet life. Reports have described him as someone who does not use a mobile phone and prefers newspapers, books and television to keep track of current affairs and developments in the Tata Group.

MUST READ | 'Respect Chandrasekaran's decision': Tata Trusts begin process to pick new Tata Sons chairman

He has also been described as an accomplished squash player. Industrialist Harsh Goenka said in a 2022 social media post that Jimmy led a simple life and had repeatedly beaten him in squash matches.

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Jimmy Tata’s role in Tata Trusts

Despite his low public profile, Jimmy Tata has a significant position within the Tata Trust structure. He is a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which is one of the key philanthropic entities within the Tata Group’s ownership structure.

His role has attracted renewed attention following his absence from a SRTT meeting in 2025 concerning Mehli Mistry’s reappointment as a lifetime trustee. According to The Times of India, Jimmy did not attend the meeting and declined to comment on the matter.

DON'T MISS | Tata Group market cap under Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry and N Chandrasekaran: A comparison

Jimmy Tata’s Tata Sons stake

Jimmy Tata also owns 3,262 shares of Tata Sons, as reported in 2024-25 after Ratan Tata's death. Ratan Tata’s will also left Jimmy a share in the family’s Juhu property, along with select jewellery and silver artefacts.

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Although there is no reliable public estimate of Jimmy Tata’s net worth, his Tata Sons shareholding and other family assets make him an important member of the Tata family’s ownership structure.

DO CHECKOUT | N Chandrasekaran exit: Tata stocks extend decline after Rs 47,412 crore single-day hit!

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Published on: Aug 13, 2026 4:33 PM IST
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