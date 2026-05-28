'Verbally abused me inside Lok Sabha': TMC's Kakoli Ghosh accuses Kalyan Banerjee of misconduct towards women MPs

West Bengal politics news | Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, complaining against the party's chief whip Kalyan Banerjee and accusing him of misbehaviour inside the House. In her letter dated 28 May 2026, she alleged insulting behaviour towards women MPs and sought the Speaker's permission to file a formal complaint.

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After the Assembly election results, Mamata Banerjee removed Kakoli Ghosh as the party's chief whip and appointed Kalyan Banerjee to the post. Ghosh also asked for action and “punishment” in the matter. She wrote in the letter that Banerjee behaves in a similar manner with several women MPs.

"I seek your permission to lodge a formal complaint to you for redressal against Lok Sabha Member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha. This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished," Ghosh wrote in a letter to Om Birla.

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The complaint has come a day after Ghosh Dastidar resigned from several organisational posts within the TMC.

"But with great sadness and concern, I am requesting to resign from the post of Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, as well as from other organisational posts, committees and responsibilities of the party," Ghosh Dastidar wrote in her resignation letter.

In her letter, she accused Kalyan Banerjee of "indecent behaviour" towards her. "It is not meaningful to hold a position where the indecent behaviour of another uneducated, rude party MP towards a woman MP cannot be stopped, or the cooperation and sympathy of the senior leadership cannot be obtained," she said.

Besides this, she criticised the party over corruption allegations and the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old medical student at the RG Kar Medical College.

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"My conscience is deeply stirred today. Several financial and administrative irregularities, including ration corruption and teacher recruitment corruption, have given rise to deep anger and distrust in the minds of the common people. In addition, the tragic death of PGT Doctor Abhaya at R.G. Kar Medical College and the allegations of a possible cover-up surrounding that incident have pained and shocked the entire society. I have personally felt the moral impact of all these incidents deeply," she wrote.