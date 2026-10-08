Bihar teen Shubham Kumar reaches Candy Crush level 22,222, gets international record recognition

According to the International Book of Records, Kumar has been recognised for “Highest Level Achieved in Candy Crush Saga (Teenager)”. The record listing identifies him as a resident of Dighwara in Bihar and records July 5, 2026, as the date of his achievement.

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The milestone is notable given the increasing difficulty of Candy Crush as players progress through its thousands of levels. Each stage requires players to create matching combinations of candies while completing specific objectives, with new challenges introduced as they advance.

He has already crossed level 23,000

Interestingly, Level 22,222 is no longer Shubham Kumar’s current position in the game. In a post shared on the official Candy Crush community, Kumar later revealed that he had progressed to Level 23,165.

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However, his official record remains tied to Level 22,222, as that is the milestone recognised by the International Book of Records. The organisation’s listing states that Kumar was 19 years, 8 months and 25 days old when he achieved the record.

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Candy Crush’s enduring popularity

Kumar’s achievement also highlights the continuing popularity of Candy Crush Saga, which has remained one of the most recognisable mobile puzzle games for more than a decade.

Players around the world continue to compete over increasingly high levels. The official Candy Crush community was also celebrating players reaching the 23,000-level mark in August 2026, underlining how far the game’s progression has expanded.