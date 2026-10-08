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Bihar teen Shubham Kumar reaches Candy Crush level 22,222, gets international record recognition

Bihar teen Shubham Kumar reaches Candy Crush level 22,222, gets international record recognition

The milestone is notable given the increasing difficulty of Candy Crush as players progress through its thousands of levels

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 3:46 PM IST
Bihar teen Shubham Kumar reaches Candy Crush level 22,222, gets international record recognitionA teenager from Bihar reached level 22,222 of Candy Crush Saga.

For most people, Candy Crush Saga is a game played during short breaks or to pass the time. But for 19-year-old Shubham Kumar from Bihar, years of playing the popular puzzle game have resulted in record recognition. Kumar has reached Level 22,222, earning a place in the International Book of Records under the teenager category.

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Shubham Kumar’s record achievement

According to the International Book of Records, Kumar has been recognised for “Highest Level Achieved in Candy Crush Saga (Teenager)”. The record listing identifies him as a resident of Dighwara in Bihar and records July 5, 2026, as the date of his achievement.

READ THIS: All about Bodhana Sivanandan, 11-year-old who set Guinness world record as youngest woman grandmaster

The milestone is notable given the increasing difficulty of Candy Crush as players progress through its thousands of levels. Each stage requires players to create matching combinations of candies while completing specific objectives, with new challenges introduced as they advance.

He has already crossed level 23,000

Interestingly, Level 22,222 is no longer Shubham Kumar’s current position in the game. In a post shared on the official Candy Crush community, Kumar later revealed that he had progressed to Level 23,165.

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However, his official record remains tied to Level 22,222, as that is the milestone recognised by the International Book of Records. The organisation’s listing states that Kumar was 19 years, 8 months and 25 days old when he achieved the record.

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Candy Crush’s enduring popularity

Kumar’s achievement also highlights the continuing popularity of Candy Crush Saga, which has remained one of the most recognisable mobile puzzle games for more than a decade.

Players around the world continue to compete over increasingly high levels. The official Candy Crush community was also celebrating players reaching the 23,000-level mark in August 2026, underlining how far the game’s progression has expanded.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 3:46 PM IST
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