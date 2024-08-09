'Want to know my income? Go ask CBI. Don't bullsh*t here': Akhilesh Yadav gives angry retort to income query; video goes viral

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav found himself in a heated exchange with an audience member, and a video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The tense moment occurred during the APN Swadesh Conclave 2024, when the attendee questioned whether Yadav's family's income had increased during his political career. In an angry response, Yadav reacted sharply.

"Don't bullsh*t here. You want to know my income? Go ask the CBI and the Income Tax department," the SP supremo said.

In the video, Yadav is heard stating, "I have been under the CBI's investigation for 20 years. If you want to check my balance sheet, go to the CBI office and the Income Tax department." He continued to criticize the authorities, accusing them of getting their facts wrong while emphasizing that the question was misdirected.

Yadav also took a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to Modi's earlier statement about being a "fakir" who would leave with his few belongings.

"Whether you ask me about my income or not, please do ask those people who say they will leave with their bag," Yadav added, alluding to the Prime Minister’s remark.

Yadav and the other panelists questioned the relevance of the income query, pointing out that the event was meant to focus on India's growth and future vision.

During the conclave, Yadav also raised concerns about India's trade relationship with China, urging a closer examination of the balance sheet of transactions. "Our traders are struggling to grow because we are importing from China. Why are we doing business with China? Show me those numbers," Yadav said, shifting the conversation towards what he saw as more pressing economic issues.

Akhilesh Yadav is under investigation in multiple cases led by the CBI, including the 2007 disproportionate assets case involving him and his late father, Mulayam Singh Yadav. In February 2024, the CBI summoned Yadav as a witness in a separate illegal mining case. This particular case revolves around the alleged improper issuance of mining leases, bypassing the mandatory e-tendering process. The investigation was initiated following an order from the Allahabad High Court.