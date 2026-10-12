‘What’s wrong with speeding? Roads are meant for driving’: Teen after his Mini Cooper kills 3

The crash took place at about 1.45 am on October 11 near Moozhiyal in Nedumbassery, close to Cochin International Airport. According to the police FIR, the Mini Cooper hit the scooter from behind, throwing its three occupants onto the road. They later died of their injuries.

CCTV captures the moment when a speeding Mini Cooper killed three youths near Nedumbassery airport in Ernakulam. Accused driver Suhail Sajeev, 19, is in custody. Police are verifying the claim that he was driving at 218 kmph and examining forensic and technical evidence. #Kerala #RoadSafety — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 12, 2026

The victims were identified as Iyas, from Karnataka, Devika, from Wayanad, and Gopika, from Palakkad. The three friends were 21-year-old students and part-time workers.

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Police probe alleged speeding

Sajeev was taken into custody after local residents handed him over to police. He has been booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which concerns culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Police said Sajeev was allegedly driving at about 125 kmph when the crash occurred. He had previously been recorded driving at 218 kmph, and investigators were looking into his history of overspeeding.

Sajeev had shared several Instagram reels showing his interest in high-speed driving. In some of the videos, he was allegedly travelling at over 200 kmph. The videos and the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

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Police also confirmed that Sajeev was under the influence of alcohol. The incident has prompted calls for stringent action, while investigators continue to establish the full sequence of events.