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‘What’s wrong with speeding? Roads are meant for driving’: Teen after his Mini Cooper kills 3

‘What’s wrong with speeding? Roads are meant for driving’: Teen after his Mini Cooper kills 3

A speeding Mini Cooper rammed a scooter near Kochi airport, killing three students. Police have detained the 19-year-old driver and are awaiting test results as they probe suspected intoxication.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 10:51 AM IST
‘What’s wrong with speeding? Roads are meant for driving’: Teen after his Mini Cooper kills 3Kerala accident kills 3 students as Mini Cooper hits scooter near Kochi airport

A 19-year-old driver allegedly questioned rescuers after his Mini Cooper struck a scooter near Kochi airport, killing three young people. Police are also examining Instagram reels that reportedly show Suhail Sajeev driving at over 200 kmph.

Local rescuers told police that Sajeev asked them: “This is airport road, what is wrong with speeding?” He allegedly added, “What are roads meant for? Driving, right?” The remarks, citing accounts given to police by people who helped at the scene.

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The crash took place at about 1.45 am on October 11 near Moozhiyal in Nedumbassery, close to Cochin International Airport. According to the police FIR, the Mini Cooper hit the scooter from behind, throwing its three occupants onto the road. They later died of their injuries.

The victims were identified as Iyas, from Karnataka, Devika, from Wayanad, and Gopika, from Palakkad. The three friends were 21-year-old students and part-time workers.

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Police probe alleged speeding

Sajeev was taken into custody after local residents handed him over to police. He has been booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which concerns culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Police said Sajeev was allegedly driving at about 125 kmph when the crash occurred. He had previously been recorded driving at 218 kmph, and investigators were looking into his history of overspeeding.

Sajeev had shared several Instagram reels showing his interest in high-speed driving. In some of the videos, he was allegedly travelling at over 200 kmph. The videos and the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

DON'T MISS: BMW smashes through barrier, falls off Mumbai bridge; 3 killed. Watch here

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Police also confirmed that Sajeev was under the influence of alcohol. The incident has prompted calls for stringent action, while investigators continue to establish the full sequence of events.

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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 10:51 AM IST
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