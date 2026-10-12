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RBI rate outlook: What it could mean for banks, financial stocks, housing finance companies

RBI rate outlook: What it could mean for banks, financial stocks, housing finance companies

Adhil Shetty, co-founder and CEO of BankBazaar, said relatively firm interest rates could keep funding costs sticky for lenders, though the impact would vary across institutions.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 10:21 AM IST
RBI rate outlook: What it could mean for banks, financial stocks, housing finance companiesBanking and financial stocks have been in a consolidation phase.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) signal that rate cuts may not be on the cards in the near term could keep borrowing and deposit costs elevated, with implications for banks, financial institutions and housing finance companies.

Adhil Shetty, co-founder and CEO of BankBazaar, said relatively firm interest rates could keep funding costs sticky for lenders, though the impact would vary across institutions.

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"The RBI's signal that rate cuts may not arrive anytime soon suggests we are in for a period of relatively firm interest rates. For banks and financial institutions, borrowing and deposit costs could remain somewhat sticky, though the actual impact will likely differ across lenders. Borrowers may not see lower EMIs in the immediate future, but steady consumer demand for retail and business loans should continue to support overall credit activity. For lenders, the key priority may simply be finding a comfortable balance between loan growth, funding costs, and credit discipline, rather than expecting monetary policy relief," Shetty said.

What it means for banking and financial stocks

Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the prospect of rate cuts becoming less likely could put pressure on banks' funding costs and credit growth.

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"With rate cuts looking less likely, the cost of funds for banks could remain a concern, while credit growth may also be impacted," Bathini stated, adding that banking and financial stocks have been in a consolidation phase.

Will housing finance companies see further consolidation?

Shetty said a 25 basis points (bps) repo rate hike, by itself, was unlikely to alter the consolidation trend among housing finance companies. However, if interest rates remain elevated for longer, funding costs could become a more important competitive factor, particularly for lenders with less diversified funding sources.

Larger players could benefit from their scale and access to funding, although this would not necessarily lead to further consolidation, he added.

"Housing credit remains robust, with housing loans continuing to grow steadily, reflecting healthy real estate activity. The direction of the sector will therefore depend on how funding costs, margins, credit growth and competition evolve rather than on this rate move alone, Shetty further stated.

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Bathini, too, highlighted funding costs, margins, credit growth and competition as key factors shaping the outlook for housing finance companies.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 10:21 AM IST
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