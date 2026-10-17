Who is Kavya Maran? Meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO set to marry music composer Anirudh

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Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the only daughter of Kalanithi Maran, Chairman of the Sun Group, and Kavery Maran. She is best known for her leadership role at Sunrisers Hyderabad and her association with the family’s media and entertainment business.

Kavya studied at Stella Maris College in Chennai before completing an MBA at Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom, according to media reports. She joined Sun TV Network as an executive director in 2019 and subsequently took on a prominent role in the group’s sports operations.

Her public profile rose significantly through her appearances at IPL matches and player auctions, where she represents Sunrisers Hyderabad. The franchise was acquired by her father in 2017. Under the Sun Group’s sports portfolio, the business has also expanded internationally through Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s SA20 league and Sunrisers Leeds in England’s The Hundred competition.

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Kavya Maran’s net worth & family wealth

Kavya belongs to one of India’s wealthiest media families. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2026, her father, Kalanithi Maran, had an estimated net worth of Rs 24,600 crore, placing him among the country’s leading media entrepreneurs.

The Maran family’s business interests are centred on Sun TV Network, which operates television channels and has interests in radio, film production and sports. Kalanithi Maran also owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise through the group’s sports business.

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Who is Anirudh Ravichander?

Anirudh Ravichander is an Indian music composer, playback singer and music producer who works primarily in Tamil cinema and has expanded his presence into Telugu and Hindi films.

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He rose to nationwide prominence in 2012 with “Why This Kolaveri Di”, the song he composed for the Tamil film 3, starring Dhanush. The track became an internet sensation and helped establish Anirudh as a prominent young composer.

Over the years, he has delivered music for several commercially successful films, including Kaththi, Vedalam, Vikram, Jailer, Leo and the Hindi film Jawan. His work is known for energetic soundtracks, electronic influences and chart-topping songs.

Anirudh is also associated with the film Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth and produced by Sun Pictures, the film production arm of the Sun Group. The project further connects his professional work with the entertainment business associated with Kavya’s family.