Delhi HC rejects SpiceJet’s plea to submit Gurugram property instead of ₹144 cr in Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways

MUST READ | SpiceJet Q400 pilots refuse to fly over unpaid salaries, ALPA backs move: Report

On July 20, 2018, the arbitral tribunal rejected Maran’s claim for ₹1,323 crore in damages for not issuing warrants to him and KAL Airways, but awarded a refund of ₹579 crore with interest. Maran then moved the high court against the arbitral award, which had also rejected his claim for damages and his bid to regain control of the airline. The court directed SpiceJet and Singh to deposit ₹579 crore, permitting a bank guarantee of ₹329 crore and a cash deposit of ₹250 crore.

Instead of making the deposit, the airline reiterated its proposal to offer an unencumbered one-acre land parcel in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram, valued at ₹400-500 crore, as security. The high court, however, rejected the plea to place a property title deed in lieu of the deposit.

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DON'T MISS | SpiceJet pilots refuse to fly over salary delay; airlines issues clarification

Separately, the budget carrier is also facing fresh operational pressure, with around 40 pilots flying its Q400 aircraft refusing to operate until pending salary dues are cleared, according to PTI sources.

The pilots’ stand has received the backing of the Airline Pilots’ Association of India, or ALPA India, which said it stood in solidarity with them. The latest developments come at a time when SpiceJet has been dealing with prolonged financial and operational challenges, while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been closely monitoring the airline.