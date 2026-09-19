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Who is Rajesh Rawani? Jharkhand truck driver behind 'R Rajesh Vlogs' and luxury truck

Who is Rajesh Rawani? Jharkhand truck driver behind 'R Rajesh Vlogs' and luxury truck

The truck also reflects Rawani’s journey as a roadside food creator, with the mobile kitchen allowing him to continue preparing meals while travelling

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 5:00 AM IST
Who is Rajesh Rawani? Jharkhand truck driver behind 'R Rajesh Vlogs' and luxury truckRawani has previously spoken about earning around ₹25,000-₹30,000 per month as a truck driver.

A truck driver from Jharkhand has turned his life on the highways into a successful digital career, and his customised vehicle is now drawing attention on social media. Rajesh Rawani, popularly known through his YouTube channel ‘R Rajesh Vlogs’, has built what he describes as “India’s Most Luxurious Truck”.

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A recent Instagram Reel shared on the platform showcases the customised truck and highlights the transformation of a vehicle that has been an integral part of Rawani’s life for years. The post can be viewed on Rajesh Rawani’s Instagram account.

READ THIS: 'He needed it more': Uttarakhand man gifts new Adidas shoes to delivery partner working in rain

From highway cooking to digital fame

Rawani, who hails from Jharkhand’s Jamtara district, has spent around 25 years driving heavy vehicles across India. His journey into content creation began with something simple: cooking meals during long-distance journeys.

He would prepare dishes such as chicken, mutton, fish and paneer on the roadside and share pictures and short videos with his family. His son, Sagar Rawani, saw potential in the footage and began editing and uploading the videos to YouTube in 2021.

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The channel gradually gained popularity, particularly after viewers expressed curiosity about the person behind the videos. A face-reveal video reportedly received nearly 4.5 lakh views within 24 hours.

What makes his truck different?

Rawani’s customised truck has been designed around the demands of long-distance travel. The vehicle features upgraded interiors, comfortable seating, storage cabinets, air conditioning and a dedicated cooking area.

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The truck also reflects Rawani’s journey as a roadside food creator, with the mobile kitchen allowing him to continue preparing meals while travelling. Earlier reports on his truck project have also highlighted features such as expanded living space, refrigeration and other amenities designed to make long journeys more comfortable.

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From ₹25,000 salary to millions of views

Rawani has previously spoken about earning around ₹25,000-₹30,000 per month as a truck driver. His income reportedly increased significantly after his YouTube career took off, reaching around ₹4-5 lakh per month, with some months reportedly touching ₹18 lakh.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 19, 2026 5:00 AM IST
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