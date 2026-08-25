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Why is India considering conducting dope tests on all commercial pilots?

Why is India considering conducting dope tests on all commercial pilots?

After a pilot of an Air India flight tested positive for drugs, the Centre is mulling testing all pilots randomly.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 6:12 PM IST
Why is India considering conducting dope tests on all commercial pilots?After the August 4 incident, Air India is conducting drug tests on their pilots.

After a pilot of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, which experienced a sudden loss of altitude injuring several passengers, tested positive for drugs, the Centre is mulling mandatory drug testing for all airline pilots, said Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Currently, only 10% of pilots undergo drug testing. The ministry said that if implemented, India would be the first country in the world to introduce it.

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India currently employs more than 11,000 pilots, while the overall number of pilots is estimated at around 25,000.

“At present, the dope test rule is 10%, and we want every pilot to go through it at a random time. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is assessing the impact of expanding the requirement to cover all airline pilots. The move would have to balance aviation safety with its operational impact on airlines,” Naidu said on the sidelines of an event.

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Under the existing Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), scheduled commercial aircraft operators and air navigation service providers must conduct random drug testing of flight crew members and air traffic controllers.

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The substances covered include amphetamine and amphetamine-type stimulants, opiates and metabolites, cannabis in the form of THC, cocaine, barbiturates and benzodiazepines. A non-negative screening result requires the employee to be immediately removed from safety-sensitive duties until the confirmatory report is received.

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After the August 4 incident, Air India is conducting drug tests on their pilots. The pilot of the flight tested positive in the preliminary screening result for psychoactive substances, although the confirmatory result has not been officially confirmed.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 6:12 PM IST
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