Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
From ₹10 a day to ₹681 crore food empire: How PC Musthafa, a school dropout build iD Fresh Food?

From ₹10 a day to ₹681 crore food empire: How PC Musthafa, a school dropout build iD Fresh Food?

He once left school to earn Rs 10 a day. Today, his company does Rs 681 crore a year. A teacher’s knock on a plantation worker’s door changed one boy’s future—and eventually, India’s ready-to-cook market.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 5:22 PM IST
From ₹10 a day to ₹681 crore food empire: How PC Musthafa, a school dropout build iD Fresh Food?PC Musthafa failed Class 6 and left school to work with his father. He returned to education, studied at NIT Calicut and IIM Bangalore, and later built iD Fresh Food. (Image: X/@VikasAlwys)

A boy who once left school after failing Class 6 to work as a coolie on a Kerala coffee plantation is now the co-founder of iD Fresh Food, a ready-to-cook brand that clocked ₹ 681.38 crore in revenue in FY25. The story, recently shared on X by user @VikasAlwys, has gone viral for its reminder of how one teacher’s belief can alter a life’s trajectory.

Advertisement

A childhood in Wayanad, and a second chance at school

PC Musthafa grew up in Chennalode near Kalpetta in Wayanad, where his father had studied only till Class 4 and worked as a plantation labourer, while his mother never attended school. With the family surviving on about ₹ 10 a day, education felt like a luxury; after failing Class 6, Musthafa dropped out to help his father earn.

That could have been the end of his schooling. Instead, a teacher began tracking down dropouts, found Musthafa working, and convinced his parents to send him back—paying for his books when money was the barrier. Musthafa returned, topped his classes, went on to study engineering at NIT Calicut and later completed an MBA at IIM Bangalore.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How 'Thekua' turned a former Bihar teacher into the founder of a ₹ 15 crore brand

From software jobs abroad to a 50 sq ft kitchen in Bengaluru

After graduation, Musthafa worked as a software engineer and took up roles abroad, but in 2005 he returned to Bengaluru to build something of his own. Along with four cousins—Abdul Nazer, Shamsudeen TK, Jafar TK and Noushad TA—he launched iD Fresh Food from a 50 sq ft kitchen, starting with fresh idli–dosa batter. The idea was simple: make fresh, preservative-free batter conveniently available to urban households.

Scaling to Rs 681 crore, with a simple core

From that tiny kitchen, iD Fresh expanded into a wide ready-to-cook portfolio: parotas, paneer, curd, chutneys, sambar, ready mixes and filter coffee. The brand now sells across India and in markets including the UAE, UK, US, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Ireland and Singapore.

Advertisement

In FY25, revenue from operations rose 22% to ₹ 681.38 crore, from ₹ 557.85 crore a year earlier. The company reported a net profit of ₹ 50.75 crore, which included a one-time deferred tax credit of ₹ 24.89 crore; underlying profit was around ₹ 26 crore.

ALSO READ: ₹100 thali, 65 customers a day: How a small village food shop makes ₹1.95 lakh monthly sales

At its core, the business is still based on the same idea that brought Musthafa back to school justifying small interventions can create outsized change. The boy who once quit to support his family now runs a company that employs people from rural India—turning a second chance into many more.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more