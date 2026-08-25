Why are banks rushing to raise billions of dollars through overseas bonds?

On June 8, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India had announced a special foreign exchange swap facility for funds raised via FCNR (B) (foreign currency non-resident bank) deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCB) and external commercial borrowings (ECB). During the swap window, entities could raise dollars overseas and then swap them with the RBI to get equivalent rupees in return at a concessional rate, which are then converted back to dollars at the end of the swap period. The RBI would even bear the hedging costs.



This special window had been launched to shore up the country’s foreign exchange reserves in the backdrop of the war in West Asia that led to a surge in energy prices in turn raising India’s import bill. The rupee had been under huge pressure too.



Banks have rushed to take advantage of this special window and are therefore rushing to raise funds overseas before the window closes.

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MUST READ: Why RBI closed FCNR(B) window early despite ruling it out two weeks earlier



Strong Response



The swap window announced by RBI has seen a huge response with close to $73 billion raised in just 11 weeks, marking the fastest and largest such forex mobilization undertaken by the country.



As of August 22, around $65.4 billion had been raised via FCNR (B) deposits alone. OFCBs accounted for around $4.9 billion and ECBs around $2.59 billion.



The inflows into FCNR (B) deposits this time around are significantly more than the $26 billion that was raised through a similar forex swap window that was announced back in 2013.



Changing dynamics



The flow has been such that the central bank had to announce an early closure of the special window for FCNR (B) deposits. As per original plan, the window was supposed to remain open till September 30 and the swap facility was to be available till October 16. The FCNR (B) window now closes on August 31. However, the window for ECBs and OFCBs will remain open till December 31, 2026.



With the FCNR (B) window being shut early, banks have rushed to tap the OFCB and ECB market.

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How the fund raising helps banks



The forex fund raise serves multiple purposes. One, the large banks, which have sizeable foreign operations, need forex to support these branches. The banks can lend dollars to importers who need them too.



Importantly, the special concessionary swap window reduces the cost of overseas funding for banks, especially with the central bank absorbing the hedging cost.



The RBI absorbing hedging costs also helped banks offer higher interest rates on FCNR (B) deposits and hence perhaps the huge inflows that have been seen this time.



For some time now, bank deposit growth has lagged credit growth in the domestic market. So, the overseas fund raising now can also help banks fund the strong demand for credit. It not only allows diversification, but also reduces the pressure on domestic deposit raising.

MUST READ: FCNR(B) deposits: IDFC FIRST, IndusInd offer 6.75%; top PSU banks offer 6.60% as RBI forex window nears closure