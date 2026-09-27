‘Why vip darshan at lalbaugcha raja’: Harsh Goenka questions inequality

He also questioned the practice of VIP darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja.

“And why VIP darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja? I always thought that before God, the billionaire, the celebrity and the ordinary devotee were all equal. Shouldn’t everyone stand in the same queue?” he said.

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Goenka also shared a video showing a large crowd of devotees standing closely packed together as they wait for darshan, while actor Parineeti Chopra is seen nearby taking photographs.

The most nauseating trend is turning temple visits into publicity events-photographers in tow, selfies at the shrine, followed by wide circulation through influencers.



And why VIP darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja? I always thought that before God, the billionaire, the celebrity and… pic.twitter.com/9bN9v3lLPl — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 25, 2026

The iconic Ganpati pandal saw visits from several film and television personalities during the festival. Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Ektaa Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra were among those who visited the pandal. Shah Rukh Khan also visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, while Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and others were also spotted there.

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Mumbai’s Ganpati culture and Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of Mumbai’s biggest annual festivals, with public Ganpati celebrations drawing devotees across the city. Lalbaugcha Raja is among the most prominent of these celebrations and has a long-standing association with Mumbai’s Ganpati culture.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal celebrated its 93rd year in 2026. The idol was installed on September 14, with Mukh Darshan and Charan Sparsh Darshan queues opening from 6 am. The festival continued until September 25, when the immersion procession took place.

The mandal also arranged online darshan through its website and social media platforms for devotees who could not visit the pandal in person.

Celebrity visits have become a visible part of Mumbai’s Ganpati celebrations, with photographs and videos from Lalbaugcha Raja frequently circulating on social media. Shah Rukh Khan’s visit this year, for instance, drew large crowds and heavy security, while Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and several other celebrities were also seen at the pandal.

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Goenka’s remarks therefore bring the focus back to a question that often surfaces during the festival: whether celebrity and VIP access should be different from the experience of ordinary devotees waiting for darshan.