Despite having no regular income, she has reportedly set aside a portion of the money she receives each day for religious and charitable purposes. The practice has continued for years or almost three decades and has enabled her to make donations that many better-off devotees might find difficult.

At Tuni’s Daralamma Temple, Narasayyamma contributed ₹1 lakh towards the making of a large trishul, the trident associated with Lord Shiva. The donation was made for the temple’s religious work rather than for any personal benefit.

She has also donated ₹50,000 this year towards temple development works. Taken together, the two contributions amount to ₹1.5 lakh, an amount that has made her an unlikely but widely discussed temple donor in the region.

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Earlier religious donations

Her generosity is not limited to her recent contributions. Earlier instances said Narasayyamma has previously given between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 to three other temples.

She has also contributed gold eyes to a deity at Srisailam, one of Andhra Pradesh’s prominent pilgrimage centres. These donations reflect a long-standing habit of saving from her daily collections for religious causes.

‘I beg near Shiva temple’

Narasayyamma’s story has resonated widely after she said that she begs near a Shiva temple and will give money to Shiva. The remark underlines the personal faith that appears to guide her giving.

While the ₹1.5 lakh donation has brought her into the news, those familiar with her routine say her giving has been quiet and consistent rather than a one-time act. Her case stands out in a state where temple donations are often associated with wealthy devotees and large public contributions.

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