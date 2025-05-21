Social media on both sides of the border was abuzz after Pakistan promoted General Asim Munir to Field Marshal, which is the highest military rank in Pakistan. As per Pakistan Prime Minister’s office, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal to elevate Munir to the highest military rank, becoming only the second person in the country to achieve this laurel.
The Pakistan PMO said that the decision was taken for his “exemplary role” in the conflict with India, which swiftly drew comparisons between Ayub Khan who self-appointed to the role of Field Marshal following a military coup. Munir’s elevation to Field Marshal also drew comparisons with India’s very own Sam Manekshaw, fondly called Sam Bahadur. Manekshaw is known for his illustrious career in the army, which began with World War II, and is one of the nations most decorated and celebrated officers.
Many on social media took a jibe at Munir. They questioned the rationale behind this reward considering India had successfully ravaged its air bases. Many also believed that it was Munir who coerced the puppet government to appoint him as Field Marshal, thereby also indicating the strengthening of Pakistan’s military power over the government.
For the moment, however, social media erupted with non-serious reactions, taking jibes at Munir, with some also drawing parallels between the newly-appointed Field Marshal and dictator Omar Aladeen, who ruled over the fictional country of Wadiya in Sasha Baron Cohen’s 2012 political satire, The Dictator.
The Pakistani cabinet also unanimously decided to retain Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu in service even after the completion of his tenure.
Earlier, Munir was granted more power following a landmark ruling by the country’s Supreme Court endorsing the trials of civilians in military courts. This decision was expected to give the Munir-led military establishment greater control, which had already suppressed democracy in Pakistan.
This development comes just over a week after the Indian Army struck a significant blow to the Pakistan Army by targeting 11 airfields and destroying its air defence systems in Lahore and Chaklala during Operation Sindoor. Despite the losses, Pakistan has claimed that Asim Munir’s forces responded strongly, something that war, geopolitical and security experts from across the world strongly contested.