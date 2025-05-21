Social media on both sides of the border was abuzz after Pakistan promoted General Asim Munir to Field Marshal, which is the highest military rank in Pakistan. As per Pakistan Prime Minister’s office, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal to elevate Munir to the highest military rank, becoming only the second person in the country to achieve this laurel.

The Pakistan PMO said that the decision was taken for his “exemplary role” in the conflict with India, which swiftly drew comparisons between Ayub Khan who self-appointed to the role of Field Marshal following a military coup. Munir’s elevation to Field Marshal also drew comparisons with India’s very own Sam Manekshaw, fondly called Sam Bahadur. Manekshaw is known for his illustrious career in the army, which began with World War II, and is one of the nations most decorated and celebrated officers.

Many on social media took a jibe at Munir. They questioned the rationale behind this reward considering India had successfully ravaged its air bases. Many also believed that it was Munir who coerced the puppet government to appoint him as Field Marshal, thereby also indicating the strengthening of Pakistan’s military power over the government.

For the moment, however, social media erupted with non-serious reactions, taking jibes at Munir, with some also drawing parallels between the newly-appointed Field Marshal and dictator Omar Aladeen, who ruled over the fictional country of Wadiya in Sasha Baron Cohen’s 2012 political satire, The Dictator.

Asim Munir on his Field Marshal rank pic.twitter.com/CBCWCLPaNK — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) May 21, 2025

This is how General Asim Munir won the race to the rank of Field Marshal. pic.twitter.com/vdcWkpHbBI — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 20, 2025

General #AsimMunir ’s Acceptance Speech addressed to the Government of Pakistan as his audience after being made FIELD MARSHAL!!🤭 pic.twitter.com/GEltVI8GCH — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 20, 2025

Pakistan’s de facto dictator, Gen. Asim Munir, has heroically promoted himself to Field Marshal—because, you know, nothing screams “military genius” like letting the enemy bomb ten of your top air bases.



His predecessors used to hand themselves medals after losing—this guy takes… pic.twitter.com/HCJEI9Auq0 — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) May 21, 2025

ASIM MUNIR Spotted !!!! pic.twitter.com/TtSmd6LQiQ — DEF Talks by Aadi Achint 🇮🇳 (@AadiAchint) May 20, 2025

Congratulations to Admiral General, Supreme Commander, Prime Minister, Chief Justice, President, Chief Economist, Election Commissioner, Chief Chancellor, Executive Producer, Patron in Chief, National Chairman and Spiritual Guide of the Galaxy... His Excellency, Mr… pic.twitter.com/Jj2q6NBxOE — khaled anam خالد انعم (@khaledanam1) May 20, 2025

Congrats Asim Muneer for awarding yourself with such an prestigious award — Faizul (@faizulhkg) May 21, 2025

The Pakistani cabinet also unanimously decided to retain Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu in service even after the completion of his tenure.

Earlier, Munir was granted more power following a landmark ruling by the country’s Supreme Court endorsing the trials of civilians in military courts. This decision was expected to give the Munir-led military establishment greater control, which had already suppressed democracy in Pakistan.

This development comes just over a week after the Indian Army struck a significant blow to the Pakistan Army by targeting 11 airfields and destroying its air defence systems in Lahore and Chaklala during Operation Sindoor. Despite the losses, Pakistan has claimed that Asim Munir’s forces responded strongly, something that war, geopolitical and security experts from across the world strongly contested.