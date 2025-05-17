'Asim Munir called at 2:30 AM...': Shehbaz Sharif confirms India's deep strikes on key Pak airbases

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has for the first time publicly acknowledged India’s precision airstrikes under Operation Sindoor, confirming that key Pakistani military bases were hit during the early hours of May 7. Addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad on Friday, Sharif revealed that Army Chief General Asim Munir informed him of the strikes around 2:30 am.

“General Munir called me personally at 2.30 in the morning to inform me about the strikes. It was a moment of grave concern,” Sharif told reporters in a video that has since been widely shared.

The admission adds weight to India’s claim of having conducted successful targeted strikes against Pakistani military infrastructure in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22. The Indian government had blamed Pakistan-based terror groups and warned of a decisive response.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s National IT Department, shared the video on X, saying, “Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif himself admits that General Asim Munir called him at 2.30 a.m. to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and several other locations. Let that sink in — the Prime Minister was woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside Pakistan. This speaks volumes about the scale, precision, and boldness of Operation Sindoor.”

Pakistan initially pushed back with its own narrative, claiming that its JF-17 fighter jets destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system at Adampur Airbase in Punjab. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Adampur soon after the claim cast doubt on Islamabad’s version, with visuals from the base contradicting any such damage.

Further exposing Pakistan’s false civilian casualty narrative, Sindh province Chief Minister confirmed that India’s strikes targeted Bholari Airbase, killing six Pakistani Air Force personnel, aligning with India’s stated objective of only hitting military targets.

The escalation between May 7 and May 10 saw India and Pakistan exchange drone and missile attacks across the border. While Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes on May 8, 9, and 10, Indian forces responded with overwhelming firepower, targeting key military locations in what officials described as “measured but decisive retaliation.”

Both sides eventually agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, concluding four days of intense military confrontation.