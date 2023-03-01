Free tickets to Hong Kong: How to apply to win free flight in 500,000 tickets giveaway

Hong Kong is offering 500,000 free flight tickets to visitors to the region. The distribution of free tickets will start from Wednesday, as Hong Kong aims to resurrect its once-vibrant tourism that took a tough beating during the pandemic period. Tickets for the campaign, called ‘World of Winners’ will be distributed by a few airlines namely, Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong Airlines, Greater Bay Airlines and HK Express.

Apart from the 500,000 free tickets for overseas travellers, around 80,000 tickets will be distributed to Hong Kong residents. Some of the tickets will be given away in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay area. Out of the distribution, 65 per cent will be given out by airlines through direct channels or agents, and the remaining will be reserved for tourism-related sectors.

HOW TO APPLY FOR FREE TICKETS TO HONG KONG?

There are two ways to apply for the free tickets. You could participate in the lottery on the Hong Kong Airport website or register on the website of any of the participating airlines. You could visit the Hong Kong airport website to access the participating airlines’ designated webpages too.

The winners will be chosen based on different types of activities such as lucky draw, first-come-first-served basis or ‘Buy 1 or more - Get 1 Free’ activities as arranged by the participating airlines.

For instance, Cathay Pacific that is giving away 11,510 tickets will make you participate to answer three simple questions correctly to be in the fray to win an Economy Class round-trip ticket to Hong Kong. You will need to sign up, fill a form and submit. You will have to be 18 years and above. Each applicant can submit one entry only. The ticket redemption code must be used within a month of the date of the redemption code email. If not redeemed, you will forfeit your prize tickets. Tickets are valid for 9 months from the issue date of the email.

Likewise, Hong Kong Airlines will distribute tickets on a first-come-first-served basis.

Greater Bay Airlines stated that it will give out the tickets starting May onwards and were yet to release the details. The first phase, it said, will begin from Taipei in May, followed by Seoul in July.

DETAILS TO KEEP IN MIND FOR FREE HONG KONG TICKETS

The tickets have been sponsored by the Airport Authority and are in economy class. All related surcharges, fees and taxes will be borne by the winners of the tickets. All tickets are round-trip tickets to and from Hong Kong.

SCHEDULE OF FREE TICKETS TO HONG KONG

The tickets giveaway campaign will be rolled out in phases. The exact launch dates will be announced near to the date by the Airport Authority.

The first phase will start from March 1 onwards for Southeast Asia (inbound), followed by April onwards for Mainland China (inbound), May onwards for Northeast Asia (inbound), July onwards for Hong Kong (outbound), and May onwards for other markets (inbound).

Also read: 500,000 free flight tickets! Hong Kong wants visitors to experience its 'hustle and bustle'