Jet employee association moves NCLAT against Jalan-Kalrock consortium’s resolution plan

Jet Airways’ staff association has filed an appeal in the NCLAT, challenging the approval of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium’s resolution plan. The All-India Jet Airways’ Officers and Staff Association President Kiran Pawaskar confirmed this development in a statement.

The association called the resolution plan absurd and poorly planned that is “precariously held together by a vague “business plan””. The plan is contingent on many hypotheticals about the use of crucial assets of the former Jet Airways, including its property, flight slots, and most importantly, its workers, said Pawaskar.

He said that the airline only wishes to retain a few employees from its workforce of over 11,000 people. The airline has been referring to hiring “positive minded staff” in the future, said S Gopalkrishnan former General Manager HR, associated with this struggle.

“Jet is forcing these workers to waive all their statutory rights they are owed, particularly gratuity, privilege leave, unpaid salary and bonus,” the statement added. Around 11,000 staff and employees have been unaccounted for and will only receive “some paltry payment” of less than their unpaid dues.

The statement added, “Jet has also tried to set off its debt to its former staff and employees by offering them some free air tickets. This is a ridiculous insult to those who have sacrificed their blood sweat and tears without being paid their salary during Jet’s financial turbulence.”

The consortium has just been handed control of the airline “on a platter” without any feasible, viable business plan for its revival, said Dr Narayan Hariharan former Senior Vice President. He added that the labour rights are being trampled in the name of a resolution.

The association has asked for the complete payments of gratuity, unpaid wages, privilege leave encashment, and bonus from April 2018 to June 2019, and retrenchment compensation to all workers and employees. It has asked that consortium to pay any rehired employee their gratuity, unpaid wages, privilege leave encashment, bonus and retrenchment compensation as per their entitlements. They have also asked the consortium to not enforce any signed document for the waiver/forfeiture of these amounts.

It has also asked the resolution professional to disclose the liquidation value of the corporate debtor and all its assets. The association has further asked the resolution professional to prepare a valuation of the “ fair value/liquidation value of any asset of corporate debtor if excluded from the liquidation estate/evaluation matrix”.

It also asked the resolution professional to disclose the amount that the workmen and professional stand to receive, and that their dues be paid in priority.

The association has urged employee groups to rally around the cause.

Also read: Jet Airways to resume commercial flights as DGCA grants air operator certificate

Also read: Jet Airways: Jalan-Kalrock consortium announces appointments for leadership team