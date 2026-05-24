Banks to remain closed on 2 more days in May 2026. Will essential banking services be affected?

Banks in India, including public and private sector lenders such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, are scheduled to remain closed on two more days in May 2026, according to the Reserve Bank of India holiday list. The dates listed are May 27 for Bakrid/Eid al-Adha and May 31, which is a Sunday.

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The RBI has listed a total of nine bank holidays in May for all lenders. This includes the second Saturday, the fourth Saturday and all Sundays. Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks usually remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of a month.

Since banking is an essential service for many people, customers are advised to stay updated on bank holidays to avoid delays in branch-related work. The holiday schedule can vary from state to state because closures are also based on regional and local observances.

Customers have been advised to check the RBI holiday list or confirm with their local bank branch for the approved holiday schedule, especially during emergencies or long holiday periods. The upcoming holidays listed for May are May 27 for Bakrid/Eid al-Adha and May 31, a Sunday.

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Earlier in the month, banks were closed on May 1 for May Day and Buddha Purnima. Apart from that, banks were also shut on the second Saturday, May 9, the fourth Saturday, May 23, and five Sundays during the month.

As per RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks across India remain closed on gazetted public holidays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all Sundays. Since bank holidays in India are determined by national as well as local festivals and observances, closures may not be uniform across the country.

Even when branches are closed, essential banking services continue to operate through digital channels. Customers can use online banking services, UPI and their bank's app to make payments and receive money round the clock. At times, services may be unavailable because of scheduled maintenance, and banks notify customers in such cases.

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The services mentioned include fund transfer requests through NEFT and RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Card services for credit cards, debit cards and ATM cards are also available, along with account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions and applying for a locker.

Overall, the RBI's May 2026 holiday list shows public holidays, the month's second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays as bank closure days, with May 27 and May 31 listed as the remaining dates. Customers planning branch visits should check the holiday schedule with their local branch in advance.