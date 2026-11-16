The strike has been called by the United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees (UFIOE), comprising the All India IDBI Officers' Association (AIIDBIOA) and the All India Industrial Development Bank Employees' Association (AIIDBEA).

Earlier this month, the UFIOE had gone on a two-day nationwide strike to oppose the proposed sale of a majority stake to Fairfax.

In a notice addressed to IDBI Bank's Managing Director and CEO, the forum said the strike would cover all branches and offices across the country.

Must Read: IDBI Bank employees and pensioners have nothing to fear: DIPAM Secretary

The unions have described IDBI Bank as a national asset and demanded that the Centre and LIC abandon the sale. They have warned that their agitation could escalate to multi-day or indefinite strikes without further notice.



The unions have also urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to withhold regulatory approval for the transaction.

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In a representation to the RBI Governor on November 15, the UFIOE raised concerns over the bank's valuation, the source of acquisition funds, depositor protection and the proposed buyer's credentials.

The forum called for an independent examination of the deal, arguing that transferring control of the bank to a foreign entity raised wider questions about India's banking system.

Fairfax to acquire 60.72% stake

On October 14, the government approved the sale of a combined 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Financial Holdings for Rs 52,878 crore.

Under the transaction, the Centre will sell its 30.48% stake for approximately Rs 26,620 crore, while LIC will divest 30.24% for about Rs 26,440 crore.

Fairfax will pay Rs 81 per share, above the benchmark fair value of Rs 75.99 determined by two independent valuation agencies.

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Once completed, the government will retain a 15% stake and LIC will hold 19%. Both will cease to be controlling shareholders.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year, subject to regulatory approvals, including clearance from the RBI.

'Employees and pensioners have nothing to fear': DIPAM Secretary

The fresh strike announcement comes despite assurances from the government that existing employees' service conditions and pension benefits will remain protected after the sale.

In an interview with Business Today in October, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said employees and pensioners had no reason to fear the change in ownership.

"The service conditions will be fully protected. The bank also has pensioners. Their pension benefits will be protected, there is a dedicated pension fund set aside for the purpose," Chawla told BT.

He said the strategic restructuring would not affect the bank's existing operating structure or its relationship with employees.

"The bank is being strategically restructured as a going concern. It will continue to be a board-run company and the management will continue to negotiate with the employees," he said.

Chawla also said the share purchase agreement would be signed once the RBI granted clearance to the successful bidder.

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The DIPAM Secretary maintained that the transaction would be completed during the current financial year.

The unions, however, remain opposed to the transfer of controlling ownership and have announced further protests ahead of the December 3 strike.

(With inputs from PTI)

