The two plots are located within Epsilon Residential Villas, an exclusive gated community in Yemalur, East Bengaluru.

Together, the properties cover 33,485 sq ft, with an average acquisition price of approximately Rs 25,029 per sq ft.

According to the registration documents, the first transaction involved an 18,305-sq-ft plot purchased from Divya Gokulnath for Rs 48.11 crore. The deal translates into approximately Rs 26,280 per sq ft.

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In the second transaction, Aatrey acquired an adjoining 15,180-sq-ft plot from Deeptha Akhila Raghavan for Rs 35.70 crore, at around Rs 23,521 per sq ft.

Deeptha is married to Riju Raveendran, the brother of Byju Raveendran and a co-founder of the edtech company.

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Both sale deeds were executed on July 24 and registered on July 27, 2026. The parcels form part of a single contiguous residential plot in the Epsilon township.

From BYJU'S founder's family to Meesho's CEO, a ₹83.81 crore property deal makes headlines in Bengaluru! Meesho co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey has acquired two adjoining luxury villa plots at Epsilon Residential Villas in Yemalur, Bengaluru, from members of Byju Raveendran's family. The acquisition, spread across two separate sale deeds, covers a combined land area of 33,485 sq. ft., with an average transaction rate of approximately ₹25,029 per sq. ft. Registered in July 2026, the transactions involved Divya Gokulnath, wife of Byju Raveendran, and Deeptha Akhila Raghavan, wife of his brother Riju Raveendran. A high-value transaction bringing two of India's prominent startup names into the luxury real estate spotlight. Source: Zapkey #zapkey #bengalururealestate #viditaatrey #luxuryrealestate #propertytransactions — Zapkey (@ZapKeyIndia) November 16, 2026

Bengaluru's exclusive Epsilon enclave

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Epsilon Residential Villas is among Bengaluru's premium residential addresses, known for its large independent villas and high-profile residents from the technology and corporate sectors.

Located in Yemalur, near Old Airport Road, the gated community has been home to several prominent business figures, including Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, Britannia Industries CEO Varun Berry and Page Industries' Ashok Genomal.

Aatrey co-founded Meesho in 2015 alongside IIT Delhi batchmate Sanjeev Barnwal. The Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform has grown into a major online marketplace, serving consumers and small sellers across India.

Aatrey is currently the company's Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO.

Meesho made its stock market debut in December 2025. Aatrey's net worth crossed $1 billion following the company's initial public offering, according to media reports.