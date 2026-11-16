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The new guidelines are significant because type 1 diabetes requires lifelong insulin treatment, yet adults with the condition can be misdiagnosed as having type 2 diabetes. WHO says this is more likely where access to diagnostic tests and specialist care is limited. A delayed diagnosis can mean that patients do not receive appropriate insulin treatment, increasing the risk of serious complications, including diabetic ketoacidosis.

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WHO recommends considering tests for pancreatic islet autoantibodies and C-peptide when the diagnosis is uncertain. It also recommends intensified insulin therapy, involving three or more injections a day, with doses adjusted according to blood glucose levels, food intake and physical activity.

On insulin choice, the guidelines say both human insulin and insulin analogues can be used for mealtime and basal treatment. However, human insulin is the preferred option because it is generally less costly. Long-acting insulin analogues may be considered in appropriate circumstances. WHO also recommends considering insulin pens over syringes.

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Welcoming the recommendation, Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman of Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, and Director of the National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation (NDOC), said affordable human insulin should be considered wherever clinically appropriate. “It is highly effective in controlling blood glucose and can deliver results comparable to more expensive insulin analogues for most patients,” he said.

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However, human insulin may carry a somewhat higher risk of hypoglycaemia, or low blood sugar, particularly when meals are delayed or doses are not adjusted appropriately, Misra said. This risk can be reduced through patient education, dietary advice, careful dose adjustment and regular glucose monitoring.

He described the WHO recommendation as a welcome and pragmatic step, particularly for countries such as India, where affordability and sustained access to insulin remain major concerns. Since people with type 1 diabetes require lifelong insulin therapy, ensuring access to treatment without interruption should be the priority, he said.

Misra said more expensive insulin preparations should be reserved for patients with specific clinical needs or those who continue to experience recurrent hypoglycaemia despite appropriate counselling and dose adjustments. “The best insulin is not necessarily the most expensive one. It is the one that provides effective glucose control, safety and long-term affordability for the patient,” he said.

For monitoring, the guidelines recommend HbA1c testing at intervals of up to three months, with a target of 7% or lower for most adults. They also cover self-monitoring through finger-prick blood glucose testing and continuous glucose monitoring.

The recommendations come against the backdrop of a substantial diabetes burden in India. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that 89.8 million adults aged 20–79 were living with diabetes in India in 2024, making it the country with the second-highest number of adults with the condition globally. Its estimates put the number of people living with type 1 diabetes across all age groups at around 9.4 lakh. The distinction is important because type 1 diabetes requires lifelong insulin treatment and presents specific challenges around diagnosis, affordability, and regular glucose monitoring.

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WHO’s preference for lower-cost human insulin, alongside its recommendations on diagnosis and monitoring, provides guidance that can be applied in health systems with varying levels of resources. The document is also intended to inform policymakers on clinical protocols, procurement, and the supply of insulin and monitoring devices. It does not prescribe an India-specific treatment policy.

The guidelines apply to adults aged 18 years and above. They do not cover children, diabetes during pregnancy or advanced interventions such as insulin pumps and automated insulin delivery systems.

The WHO estimates that 9.5 million people were living with type 1 diabetes globally in 2025, with more than 500,000 new cases diagnosed that year. The organisation has set a global target of ensuring that all people with type 1 diabetes have access to affordable insulin and blood glucose self-monitoring by 2030.

