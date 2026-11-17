The backdrop to the Budget exercise has been particularly challenging. The Indian crude oil basket averaged $119.91 per barrel in October 2026, compared with $82.04 per barrel in July. It averaged $96.44 per barrel in November up to November 12, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The volatility in international energy prices, alongside higher fertiliser subsidy requirements and foreign exchange pressures, could complicate the government's fiscal calculations for the coming financial year.

The Centre has pegged its fiscal deficit target at 4.3% of GDP for FY27, continuing its fiscal consolidation trajectory. Maintaining this path while meeting competing expenditure requirements is likely to be an important consideration in preparing the next Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun pre-Budget consultations for 2027-28, with meetings with economists, agriculture representatives and manufacturing industry leaders already held. The consultations, scheduled to continue until November 26, will cover several sectors, including capital markets, banking, infrastructure, energy, MSMEs and employment, and youth.