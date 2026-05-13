Zydus buys assertio for $166 million to deepen US specialty and oncology presence

Zydus Lifesciences will acquire US-based Assertio Holdings in an all-cash transaction valued at around $166.4 million, as the Indian drugmaker steps up its presence in specialty medicines and oncology in the United States.

The acquisition gives Zydus an established commercial platform in the US specialty market and access to oncology supportive-care therapies, a segment linked to the management of side effects and complications arising from cancer treatment. The deal also marks a shift by Indian pharmaceutical companies towards building branded specialty portfolios in regulated markets rather than relying only on traditional generic medicines.

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Under the agreement, Zydus will acquire all outstanding shares of Assertio for $23.50 per share through its subsidiary Zydus Worldwide DMCC and acquisition arm Zara Merger Sub Inc. The transaction will be executed through a tender offer followed by a merger.

A key asset in the acquisition is ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst), a long-acting biologic approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for preventing febrile neutropenia in adult cancer patients receiving chemotherapy. The condition results in low white blood cell counts and increases the risk of serious infections during cancer treatment.

The acquisition comes at a time when Indian pharmaceutical companies are looking to expand into specialty therapies, including oncology, immunology and biologics, amid pricing pressure in the US generics market. Companies are increasingly seeking products with longer exclusivity periods, differentiated formulations and front-end commercial operations in regulated markets.

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For Zydus, the transaction also adds a direct commercial interface with oncologists and specialty-care providers in the US, where it has been expanding its complex generics and specialty portfolio.

“This transaction represents a strategic step in strengthening our specialty and oncology footprint in the US. Assertio brings a focused commercial platform and an approved oncology asset that aligns well with our long-term strategy of building differentiated, durable specialty businesses globally,” said Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences.

The tender offer is expected to begin within five business days of signing the merger agreement. The acquisition is expected to close in FY27, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.