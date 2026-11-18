The airline said its board had been informed about ongoing investment discussions with potential new investors. Management has been directed to conclude these discussions expeditiously.

The board also approved increasing SpiceJet's authorised share capital from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The proposed fundraise may be carried out through equity and other permitted financial instruments. It will also require necessary approvals.

SpiceJet said the fresh capital would help strengthen its balance sheet, support fleet expansion and meet operational requirements as the company works to restore its network.

The airline said geopolitical disturbances and airspace restrictions have put pressure on operations. It also cited a sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel prices, which it said have more than doubled over the past few months.

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SpiceJet has been operating in an exceptionally challenging environment, with geopolitical disturbances and airspace restrictions putting pressure on airline operations," the airline said in a statement. "This has been compounded by a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel prices, which have more than doubled over the past few months, significantly increasing the cost of operations."

'Clear plan to rebuild the airline'

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said the proposed fundraising would support the airline's revival efforts.

"We believe this fundraise will provide an important opportunity to rebuild the airline, strengthen its operations and restore the brand. We are conscious of the challenges ahead, but we have a clear plan and are focused on putting the necessary building blocks in place," he said. "Our priority is to execute that plan with discipline and restore SpiceJet’s position as a strong and competitive airline."

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SpiceJet's financial troubles

The proposed fundraising comes as SpiceJet faces a prolonged cash crunch that has disrupted its operations.

The airline has reduced flights, grounded aircraft and delayed salary payments to several pilots, Reuters reported on November 13. Its shrinking fleet has also affected flight schedules and network capacity.

According to a recent Mint report, SpiceJet had only nine operational aircraft out of a fleet of 12 in November. The airline has also faced difficulties making payments to aircraft lessors and suppliers.

Its domestic market share fell to 0.6% in September 2026, compared with 1.2% in August, according to DGCA data.

SpiceJet has also delayed publishing several quarterly financial results. The BSE warned the airline of a possible suspension of trading if it failed to submit overdue financial statements by December 7.

The airline last reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 262 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter, following a loss of Rs 621 crore in the preceding quarter.