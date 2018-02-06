Data war: Airtel, Vodafone revise plans, double data, offer a host of benefits to lure customers

Bharti Airtel has doubled the high-speed data they offer in their Infinity series of postpaid plans. The plan that offered 20 GB of 4G/3G data in Rs 499, now offers 40 GB. The plan also has the 'Data Rollover' feature, meaning that users can carry forth the unused data to the next month. Users can at a point add upto 200 GB of data.

Indian telecom industry is currently in a highly-competitive mode, ushered by the disruptive pricing initiated by Reliance Jio.

As per Airtel's Infinity series for postpaid users, one can avail 20 GB of 4G/3G data, rollover facility, unlimited local, STD calls and incoming calls for Rs 399. Outgoing roaming calls are chargeable. For Rs 499, the user can avail 40 GB of 4G/3G data, rollover facility, and unlimited local, STD, roaming incoming and outgoing calls. Under the Infinity series' Rs 799 plan, the user can avail 60 GB of 4G/3G data, rollover facility, free local, STD, roaming calls and an additional connection free of cost to Infinity subscribers. To avail 90 GB of 4G/3G data, unlimited local, STD, roaming calls and two add-on connections free of cost, the user would have to pay up Rs 1,199.

Not to be outdone, Vodafone too revised their data plans for the Vodafone RED series.

Vodafone used to offer 10 GB of data and incoming roaming voice calls at Rs 399 earlier, which now has a lot of added benefits. The same Vodafone RED Basic plan for postpaid customers now offers 20 GB of 4G/3G data, unlimited local and STD calls, free national roaming, 100 SMSes and data rollover of up to 200 GB. The user would also get a free 4-month subscription to Magzter and free access to Vodafone Play for a year.

The Vodafone RED Traveler-R plan for Rs 499 plan now offers 30 GB from the earlier 20 GB, along with the benefits. As for Vodafone RED Traveler-M plan, the company is offering 40 GB data, plus the benefits for Rs 699.

Users can access unlimited local and STD calls in Vodafone RED upto 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Subscribers would also be given RED shield that would protect smartphones from any damage or theft.

With this data war, the competition will surely only get fiercer.