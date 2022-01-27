Telcos must offer at least one plan of 30-day validity: TRAI

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its fresh order issued on Thursday has mandated that telecom service providers in the country must offer at least one-plan voucher which has a validity of up to 30-days.

It has also mandated that telecom service providers (TSPs) must provide at least one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher which shall be renewable on the same date of every month.

The regulator explained that it had received references from consumers expressing concerns regarding telecom service providers (TSP) offering tariff plans of 28 days' validity rather than 30 days or a month.

TRAI noted that TSPs have been transparent in disclosing the validity period of the said tariff offers as 28 days etc. and have not attempted to market the same as monthly tariffs. It added that the regulator is conscious of the need to address consumer concerns and perceptions in this regard.

The authority had issued a consolation paper on "Validity period of Tariff Offers" in May 2021, seeking, seeking comments and counter comments from stakeholders. The authority had also conducted an Open House Discussion (OHD) through video-conferencing mode on the issues raised in the paper.

After considering the views of all stakeholders/ participants and analysis of international practice in this regard, it had decided to amend the Telecommunication Tariff Order, 1999 by adding these two sub-clauses to clause 6:

Every Telecom Service Provider shall offer at least one Plan Voucher, one Special Tariff Voucher and one Combo Voucher having a validity of thirty days.

Every Telecom Service Provider shall offer at least one Plan Voucher, one Special Tariff Voucher and one Combo Voucher which shall be renewable on the same date of every month.

TRA further explained that with this amendment telecom consumers will have more options to choose service offerings of appropriate validity and duration. This would also facilitate consumers in making a more informed tariff-related choice.

Also read: Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best mobile recharge plan under Rs 150