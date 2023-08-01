Festive season sales: E-commerce industry to create 7 lakh gig jobs in H2 2023, says TeamLease

The e-commerce industry is expected to generate 7 lakh gig jobs in the second half of the year – all thanks to the upcoming festive season sales. E-commerce companies are gearing up to fulfill consumer demands in the annual shopping frenzy, stated a report by human resource company, TeamLease.

The surge in shopping activity is projected to create almost 7,00,000 gig jobs, the report said, further adding that the sector currently has around 2,00,000 open positions for temporary workers. These jobs are primarily available in last mile delivery space and warehouse operations.

The TeamLease report also stated that this year’s festive hiring is expected to witness a 25 per cent hike in gig jobs as compared to the same period last year.

Not only Tier 1 cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, but Tier 2 and 3 cities such as Vadodara, Pune, Coimbatore are also expected to see a demand for gig workers during the festive season.

In metropolitan areas as well as Tier 2 and 3 areas, there is a need for roles in warehouse operations, last-mile delivery, and call center operations. The report highlighted that the need is, however, higher in Tier 2 and 3 cities versus Tier 1 cities when compared to last year’s demand.

TeamLease, in its report, added that the growth in employment opportunities is an indication of companies’ positive outlook. Businesses are actively recruiting to ensure the best customer experience during the festive period.

Balasubramanian A, Vice President and Business Head, TeamLease Services, said, “Over the last 5 years, we have seen an impressive 20 per cent year-on-year increase in the demand for gig workers, and this upward trend is expected to persist for the next 2-3 years, especially in the thriving e-commerce category. With July opening up the festive season hiring, the e-commerce sector alone has 200,000 open positions at present, which will eventually increase and reach about 700,000 by December.”

India’s gig workforce would reach 2.35 crore by 2029-30, said Balasubramanian A, citing industry reports. The demand for this talent pool is growing, he said. “The hiring of gig workers offers a multitude of advantages, allowing corporates to optimise spending, enhance scalability, and embrace agility. Moreover, it empowers the Indian workforce to earn on their own terms, providing a great sense of flexibility and comfort,” he added.

The report added that this year there is a remarkable growth of 69 per cent in gig workers earning more than Rs 1,50,000, which indicates a high-income segment. Additionally, there is a significant 62 per cent increase in gig workers earning between Rs 85,000-150,000, the report added.

TeamLease also highlighted the lower income bracket of the gig workforce. It pointed towards the 26 per cent increase in salary earning less than Rs 20,000. There is also an increase of 20 per cent in the workers earning between Rs 20,000-40,000.

Balasubramanian A also said that e-commerce companies seek highly skilled and adaptable gig workers and temporary employees. “The ideal candidates have excellent time management skills and a background in customer service, ranging from delivery personnel with valid driver's licences and good driving records to warehouse and operational support staff with physical endurance,” he said, adding that workers who can work overtime, no weekends, and holidays, play a critical role.

The data also showed that the surge in gig workforce is not limited only to the e-commerce sector. Other industries, including retail and logistics, are also ramping up their recruitment efforts to meet the season’s demands.

Also read: Indian fintech industry remains third-highest funded in H1 2023 despite 67 per cent drop

Also read: No hikes for over 60% entry level employees this appraisal season: foundit Report