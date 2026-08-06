Terrier Cyber Quest 2026: Indian Army opens registrations for national cyber challenge. How to apply

Organised by the Territorial Army in collaboration with CyberPeace, the competition invites students, cybersecurity professionals, AI researchers, developers, drone specialists, data analysts, content creators and technology enthusiasts from across the country to compete in solving real-world cyber and emerging technology challenges.

The last date for registration is August 20. Participants will first undergo an online shortlisting round, with the finalists advancing to the grand finale in New Delhi.

Three competition tracks

This year's edition features three specialised tracks designed to test participants across different technology domains:

Bug Hunting: Participants will identify and report security vulnerabilities, showcasing their offensive and defensive cybersecurity skills.

AI Kavach: Focused on artificial intelligence-driven security solutions, the track aims to encourage innovations that can enhance cyber defence capabilities.

Creators Challenge: Designed for communicators and digital creators, this category seeks innovative approaches to raising awareness around cybersecurity and national digital resilience.

The competition is open to individual participants as well as teams from academia, industry and government organisations.

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More than just a hackathon

Unlike conventional coding competitions, Terrier Cyber Quest is positioned as a platform connecting civilian technological expertise with national security.

According to the organisers, shortlisted finalists will compete for attractive prizes while also receiving certificates and the opportunity to interact with senior Indian Army officers and government officials. Participants will also get a chance to visit premier defence establishments, providing them with first-hand exposure to India's defence innovation ecosystem.

Strengthening India's cyber ecosystem

The initiative reflects the Indian Army's growing emphasis on building indigenous cyber capabilities amid rapidly evolving digital threats. As cyberattacks increasingly target critical infrastructure, financial systems and government networks, defence organisations are expanding engagement with academia, startups and independent researchers to identify innovative solutions.

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Over successive editions, Terrier Cyber Quest has evolved into a national platform encouraging collaboration between the defence sector, technology community and research institutions. Previous editions included cybersecurity competitions, datathons and bug-hunting exercises focused on real-world defence scenarios, helping identify emerging talent in offensive and defensive cybersecurity.

Who can participate?

The competition is open to: