Can Claude AI help you find your lost phone? Here’s how

Imagine just having another routine day at the office, but you realise that your phone is missing from your pockets. You looked everywhere in your office, but it was nowhere to be found. This is exactly what happened to Ben Zhang, a robotics engineer at 1X. He looked for his device everywhere for over 30 minutes, and the panic started to set in.
“No problem,” he thought. “I’ll just ring it using Find My.” He pulled up his laptop, logged in, and ran into a wall of enterprise security: MDM (Mobile Device Management) had completely disabled the Find My service on his device. However, he couldn't force a ring, he couldn't pin its location on a map, and his phone was invisible.