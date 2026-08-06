Can Claude AI help you find your lost phone? Here’s how

Claude, help me find my phone

After endless tries, Ben turned to AI. He relied on Anthropic’s Claude and explained the scenario with the prompt: “I lost my phone in the office, and Find My is disabled by MDM. How can I track it down using just my laptop?”

Lost my phone at the office and spent 30 minutes turning the place over. Find My was disabled by MDM.



Out of ideas, I asked Claude how I could find it. It suggested tracking the Bluetooth signal strength, then wrote me a meter in about a minute.



I walked around watching the… pic.twitter.com/sCMUmTJIOl — Ben Zhang (@un1c0rnioz) August 4, 2026

Claude analysed the situation and figured out what hardware on the phone could still be useful for locating it. It suggested that the Bluetooth radio is probably still active, which continues broadcasting a small identifying signal called a beacon in the background. Therefore, Claude concluded that Bluetooth could be used to locate the phone.

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Claude suggested tracking the phone's raw Bluetooth signal strength (RSSI) from the laptop. Then Ben asked for code, and within roughly 60 seconds, Claude generated a custom Swift script for macOS, a real-time Bluetooth signal strength meter.

Then he wrote a script and ran it on his Mac, which showcased a live signal strength meter that measured Bluetooth signals coming from nearby devices. He carried his laptop around the office like a signal detector, checking different locations to see where the Bluetooth signal became stronger.

The digital compass guided him to a spot near a workstation, and there it was. Phone secured. This showcases how AI can be used beyond chatbots and content generation to develop practical tools that solve real-world problems.