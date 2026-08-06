Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Can Claude AI help you find your lost phone? Here’s how

Can Claude AI help you find your lost phone? Here’s how

This robotics engineer used Anthropic's Claude AI to find his missing phone. Know how he built a real-time Bluetooth signal strength meter.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 6:10 PM IST
Can Claude AI help you find your lost phone? Here’s howAn AI-powered digital compass guided him to a spot his phone near a workstation,

Imagine just having another routine day at the office, but you realise that your phone is missing from your pockets. You looked everywhere in your office, but it was nowhere to be found. This is exactly what happened to Ben Zhang, a robotics engineer at 1X. He looked for his device everywhere for over 30 minutes, and the panic started to set in.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“No problem,” he thought. “I’ll just ring it using Find My.” He pulled up his laptop, logged in, and ran into a wall of enterprise security: MDM (Mobile Device Management) had completely disabled the Find My service on his device. However, he couldn't force a ring, he couldn't pin its location on a map, and his phone was invisible.

Claude, help me find my phone

After endless tries, Ben turned to AI. He relied on Anthropic’s Claude and explained the scenario with the prompt: “I lost my phone in the office, and Find My is disabled by MDM. How can I track it down using just my laptop?”

Claude analysed the situation and figured out what hardware on the phone could still be useful for locating it. It suggested that the Bluetooth radio is probably still active, which continues broadcasting a small identifying signal called a beacon in the background. Therefore, Claude concluded that Bluetooth could be used to locate the phone.

Advertisement

Claude suggested tracking the phone's raw Bluetooth signal strength (RSSI) from the laptop. Then Ben asked for code, and within roughly 60 seconds, Claude generated a custom Swift script for macOS, a real-time Bluetooth signal strength meter.

Then he wrote a script and ran it on his Mac, which showcased a live signal strength meter that measured Bluetooth signals coming from nearby devices. He carried his laptop around the office like a signal detector, checking different locations to see where the Bluetooth signal became stronger.

The digital compass guided him to a spot near a workstation, and there it was. Phone secured. This showcases how AI can be used beyond chatbots and content generation to develop practical tools that solve real-world problems.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 6:09 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more