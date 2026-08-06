Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
WhatsApp confirms testing age confirmation in India ahead of new privacy rules: All details

WhatsApp confirms testing age confirmation in India ahead of new privacy rules: All details

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new age verification feature “to comply with upcoming laws in India like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act."

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 5:30 PM IST
WhatsApp confirms testing age confirmation in India ahead of new privacy rules: All detailsThe DPDP act reportedly includes a provision for children's data protection. Under the new law, online platforms may need to verify a user's age.

WhatsApp has confirmed it will test age verification in India, allowing users to add their date of birth. This week, several users shared screenshots of the app prompting them to confirm their age by entering their date of birth.

The prompt also said that “Upcoming laws in India require us to ask for your age,” to clarify that the request is aimed at complying with the upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework.

Advertisement

Must read: WhatsApp upgrades group chat with 3 new features: All details

Bloomberg quoted a WhatsApp spokesperson saying that, “To comply with upcoming laws in India like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, we are testing privacy-protective ways for people to confirm their age.”

The DPDP Act reportedly includes a provision for children's data protection. Under the new law, online platforms may need to verify a user's age to determine if they are under 18 years old. This will be done to ensure additional safeguards for minors. However, India is not the only country with strict rules for minors; many governments worldwide are introducing or considering age restrictions for social media users, especially for users under 16.

Must read: WhatsApp puts multiple accounts under review, access blocked to messaging app

Advertisement

The report further highlighted that the new age verification is currently being tested as an optional feature, meaning it's not compulsory to verify age to continue using WhatsApp. The spokesperson further said that the feature will not “change how WhatsApp works or your
experience,” the spokesperson said. “We understand that information about someone’s age is private, and it won’t be shared with other WhatsApp users.”

The testing comes at a crucial time when Meta is facing scrutiny in India over its content moderation process after PM Modi’s post was briefly removed from Facebook. Meta’s global executive has also met with the Indian government, and another meeting is underway today (August 6) to understand why the post was removed and what safeguards are put in place.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Indian government has also restricted the rollout of WhatsApp’s upcoming username feature.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more