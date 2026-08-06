WhatsApp confirms testing age confirmation in India ahead of new privacy rules: All details

Must read: WhatsApp upgrades group chat with 3 new features: All details

Bloomberg quoted a WhatsApp spokesperson saying that, “To comply with upcoming laws in India like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, we are testing privacy-protective ways for people to confirm their age.”

The DPDP Act reportedly includes a provision for children's data protection. Under the new law, online platforms may need to verify a user's age to determine if they are under 18 years old. This will be done to ensure additional safeguards for minors. However, India is not the only country with strict rules for minors; many governments worldwide are introducing or considering age restrictions for social media users, especially for users under 16.

Must read: WhatsApp puts multiple accounts under review, access blocked to messaging app

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The report further highlighted that the new age verification is currently being tested as an optional feature, meaning it's not compulsory to verify age to continue using WhatsApp. The spokesperson further said that the feature will not “change how WhatsApp works or your

experience,” the spokesperson said. “We understand that information about someone’s age is private, and it won’t be shared with other WhatsApp users.”

The testing comes at a crucial time when Meta is facing scrutiny in India over its content moderation process after PM Modi’s post was briefly removed from Facebook. Meta’s global executive has also met with the Indian government, and another meeting is underway today (August 6) to understand why the post was removed and what safeguards are put in place.

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On the other hand, the Indian government has also restricted the rollout of WhatsApp’s upcoming username feature.