RBI classifies Tata Sons as upper layer NBFC; listing requirement hinges on CIC deregistration

The classification follows revised norms that came into effect in June 2026. Under these rules, NBFCs with assets exceeding ₹1 lakh crore are classified in the Upper Layer, attracting stricter regulatory and supervisory requirements, including a mandate to list within three years.

Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, had standalone assets exceeding ₹2 lakh crore as of March 2026, bringing it within the revised threshold.

Sr. No. NBFC Category 1 REC Limited Infrastructure Finance Company 2 Power Finance Corporation Limited Infrastructure Finance Company 3 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited Infrastructure Finance Company 4 Bajaj Finance Limited Deposit-taking NBFC-ICC 5 Shriram Finance Limited Deposit-taking NBFC-ICC 6 LIC Housing Finance Limited Deposit-taking HFC 7 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited Non-deposit-taking NBFC-ICC 8 Tata Capital Limited Non-deposit-taking NBFC-ICC 9 Tata Sons Private Limited* Core Investment Company (CIC) 10 Muthoot Finance Limited Non-deposit-taking NBFC-ICC 11 Aditya Birla Capital Limited Non-deposit-taking NBFC-ICC 12 Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited Infrastructure Finance Company 13 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited Deposit-taking NBFC-ICC 14 L&T Finance Limited Non-deposit-taking NBFC-ICC 15 Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Non-deposit-taking HFC 16 HDB Financial Services Limited Non-deposit-taking NBFC-ICC 17 Piramal Finance Limited Non-deposit-taking NBFC-ICC

The company is currently registered as a Core Investment Company (CIC), a category of NBFC whose primary business is holding investments in group companies. Under RBI regulations, a CIC must hold at least 90% of its net assets in the form of equity shares, preference shares, bonds, debentures, debt or loans of its group companies.

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The RBI said Tata Sons' application to surrender its CIC registration remains under consideration. If the application is approved before the listing requirement becomes applicable, the company may avoid the obligation to go public. If not, it will be subject to the norms applicable to Upper Layer NBFCs, including the listing requirement.

The RBI also released its 2026-27 list of Upper Layer NBFCs, identifying 17 systemically important shadow banks that will face enhanced regulatory oversight because of their size, interconnectedness and significance to the financial system.

The list includes major financial institutions such as REC Ltd., Power Finance Corporation, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance and Tata Capital.

The central bank also retained PNB Housing Finance and Sammaan Capital in the Upper Layer category despite the two companies not meeting the current classification criteria. Once an NBFC is placed in the Upper Layer, it continues to be subject to the enhanced regulatory framework unless the RBI decides otherwise.

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The latest classification comes shortly after Tata Sons reported a 22% year-on-year increase in annual profit for the financial year ended March 2026, even as the company awaits regulatory clarity on its future status as a Core Investment Company.