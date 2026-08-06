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RBI classifies Tata Sons as upper layer NBFC; listing requirement hinges on CIC deregistration

RBI classifies Tata Sons as upper layer NBFC; listing requirement hinges on CIC deregistration

RBI has classified Tata Sons as an Upper Layer NBFC under its revised scale-based regulatory framework, bringing the holding company under stricter regulatory oversight. Its obligation to list on the stock exchanges, however, will depend on the fate of its pending application to surrender its CIC registration.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 5:22 PM IST
RBI classifies Tata Sons as upper layer NBFC; listing requirement hinges on CIC deregistrationTata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, had standalone assets exceeding ₹2 lakh crore as of March 2026, bringing it within the revised threshold.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday classified Tata Sons as an Upper Layer Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) under its scale-based regulatory framework, subjecting the holding company to enhanced regulatory oversight. However, whether Tata Sons will eventually be required to list on the stock exchanges depends on the RBI's decision on its pending application to surrender its Core Investment Company (CIC) registration.

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The central bank clarified that Tata Sons' inclusion in the Upper Layer list is "without prejudice to the outcome of its application for deregistration, which is under examination."

The classification follows revised norms that came into effect in June 2026. Under these rules, NBFCs with assets exceeding ₹1 lakh crore are classified in the Upper Layer, attracting stricter regulatory and supervisory requirements, including a mandate to list within three years.

Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, had standalone assets exceeding ₹2 lakh crore as of March 2026, bringing it within the revised threshold.

Sr. No. NBFC Category
1 REC Limited Infrastructure Finance Company
2 Power Finance Corporation Limited Infrastructure Finance Company
3 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited Infrastructure Finance Company
4 Bajaj Finance Limited Deposit-taking NBFC-ICC
5 Shriram Finance Limited Deposit-taking NBFC-ICC
6 LIC Housing Finance Limited Deposit-taking HFC
7 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited Non-deposit-taking NBFC-ICC
8 Tata Capital Limited Non-deposit-taking NBFC-ICC
9 Tata Sons Private Limited* Core Investment Company (CIC)
10 Muthoot Finance Limited Non-deposit-taking NBFC-ICC
11 Aditya Birla Capital Limited Non-deposit-taking NBFC-ICC
12 Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited Infrastructure Finance Company
13 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited Deposit-taking NBFC-ICC
14 L&T Finance Limited Non-deposit-taking NBFC-ICC
15 Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Non-deposit-taking HFC
16 HDB Financial Services Limited Non-deposit-taking NBFC-ICC
17 Piramal Finance Limited Non-deposit-taking NBFC-ICC

The company is currently registered as a Core Investment Company (CIC), a category of NBFC whose primary business is holding investments in group companies. Under RBI regulations, a CIC must hold at least 90% of its net assets in the form of equity shares, preference shares, bonds, debentures, debt or loans of its group companies.

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The RBI said Tata Sons' application to surrender its CIC registration remains under consideration. If the application is approved before the listing requirement becomes applicable, the company may avoid the obligation to go public. If not, it will be subject to the norms applicable to Upper Layer NBFCs, including the listing requirement.

The RBI also released its 2026-27 list of Upper Layer NBFCs, identifying 17 systemically important shadow banks that will face enhanced regulatory oversight because of their size, interconnectedness and significance to the financial system.

The list includes major financial institutions such as REC Ltd., Power Finance Corporation, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance and Tata Capital.

The central bank also retained PNB Housing Finance and Sammaan Capital in the Upper Layer category despite the two companies not meeting the current classification criteria. Once an NBFC is placed in the Upper Layer, it continues to be subject to the enhanced regulatory framework unless the RBI decides otherwise.

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The latest classification comes shortly after Tata Sons reported a 22% year-on-year increase in annual profit for the financial year ended March 2026, even as the company awaits regulatory clarity on its future status as a Core Investment Company.

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Published on: Aug 6, 2026 5:03 PM IST
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