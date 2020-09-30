Biz EOD: Medix's big foray into India; Gangwar on new labour codes; Paytm, OYO most valued Indian unicorns

Medix Global, a London-based innovative digital health management solutions provider with operations across 90 countries and 4 million clients, is planning a big foray into India. Amidst claims of newly-enacted labour laws tilted in favour of companies, Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has stated that government will address concerns of unions while framing the rules. The top 10 unicorns in the country make up 78 per cent of the total value of India's unicorns. Paytm alone claims nearly 22 per cent of the total valuation share of these unicorns, with a valuation of $16 billion. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. London-based Medix plans big foray into India's digital health services market

In India, Medix will initially launch diagnosis and early disease detection services related to chronic diseases like cardio-vascular, diabetes management, cancer, stroke etc.

2. Santosh Gangwar assures trade unions to address concerns over new labour codes

Labour unions have opposed new rule which allows companies with upto 300 employees to lay-off staff and close the firm without government approval. The threshold for this was 100 employees earlier.

3. Serum Institute to boost production to 200 million COVID vaccine doses

The vaccines will have a ceiling price of US$3 per dose, thanks to investments made by partners such as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

4. Paytm, OYO, BYJU's most valued Indian unicorns, check out others in top 10

5. RBI approves panel of 3 independent directors to run Lakshmi Vilas Bank

LVB, in a regulatory filing, said the committee of independent directors will exercise the discretionary powers of MD & CEO in the ad-interim, which includes Meeta Makhan, Chairperson of the CoD, Shakti Sinha, Member and Satish Kumar Kalra, Member.