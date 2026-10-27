'Jailer 2' box office collection day 12: Rajinikanth’s film crosses ₹400 crore in India; may beat Baahubali, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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Language-Wise Breakup

Tamil remains the biggest contributor to Jailer 2’s domestic earnings. The film has collected ₹284.95 crore net in Tamil so far, followed by ₹77.25 crore in Telugu, ₹39.95 crore in Hindi and ₹6 crore in Kannada.

The strong Tamil performance has helped the film maintain momentum even as collections moderated in the second week. The movie earned ₹25.70 crore net on Day 11 and ₹24.15 crore net on Day 10 before dipping to ₹9.45 crore on Day 12.

Second-Week Trend

Jailer 2 began its second week with a sharp drop after a strong extended first week, earning ₹17.15 crore net on Day 8 and ₹14.50 crore net on Day 9, followed by a weekend rebound of ₹24.15 crore on Day 10 and ₹25.70 crore on Day 11. The film then added ₹9.45 crore net on Day 12, taking its total India net collection to ₹408.15 crore, as per Sacnilk.

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With this, the Rajinikanth-led film is eyeing the lifetime India earnings of SS Rajamouli-directorial Baahubali and Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While Baahubali closed its India run at ₹421 crore net, Spider-Man: Brand New Day finished at ₹500.78 crore net.

Worldwide Milestone

The film crossed the ₹700-crore worldwide gross mark during its second week. Jailer 2 earned a total of ₹733.35 crore worldwide, comprising ₹477.85 crore from India and ₹255.50 crore from overseas markets.

The overseas contribution has been particularly significant, accounting for over one-third of the film’s global gross. The movie added ₹16 crore overseas on Day 10, ₹14 crore on Day 11 and ₹2.50 crore on Day 12, taking its international total to ₹255.50 crore.

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1 Crore BMS Tickets

Jailer 2 has created history by becoming the first Kollywood film to sell over 1 crore tickets on BookMyShow, achieving the milestone in just 12 days.

The Rajinikanth-led sequel had sold 99,22,530 tickets by the end of Day 11, and Monday’s reported sales of 92,760 tickets between 7 AM and 8 PM pushed its cumulative total past the 1-crore mark. The film had already overtaken the lifetime BMS record of the original Jailer two days earlier.