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Tata Motors shares in focus as firm's takeover bid in Italy's Iveco crosses 80% threshold

Tata Motors shares in focus as firm's takeover bid in Italy's Iveco crosses 80% threshold

TMCV388.00(1.03%)

Tata Motors said its wholly owned subsidiary, TML CV Holdings B.V., had received provisional results indicating that shareholders had tendered 238.16 million Iveco shares by the October 26 deadline.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 9:09 AM IST
Tata Motors shares in focus as firm's takeover bid in Italy's Iveco crosses 80% thresholdTata Motors said the minimum threshold condition for the offer had been satisfied based on the acceptances received before the deadline.

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd are in focus today after the Tata Group firm said it has secured provisional acceptances covering 87.81% of Iveco Group’s share capital under its €3.91 billion (approximately Rs 42,561 crore) takeover offer, meeting the minimum acceptance threshold and bringing the acquisition of the Italian commercial vehicle manufacturer closer to completion.

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In a regulatory filing on October 27, Tata Motors said its wholly owned subsidiary, TML CV Holdings B.V., had received provisional results indicating that shareholders had tendered 238.16 million Iveco shares by the October 26 deadline.

The shares represent 87.81% of Iveco’s outstanding common share capital and the shares eligible under the offer. Taking into account Iveco’s treasury shares, which constitute approximately 1.8% of its share capital, the Tata Motors subsidiary’s potential stake stands at 89.42%, excluding treasury shares from the calculation.

Although the results are provisional and remain subject to confirmation, Tata Motors said the minimum threshold condition for the offer had been satisfied based on the acceptances received before the deadline.

The development represents a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ proposed acquisition of Iveco. Earlier this month, the Indian automaker increased its offer price by €0.30 per share to €14.40, compared with the original bid of €14.10 per share.

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Tata Motors said the revised price was intended to compensate for an approximately four-month delay in the transaction process. The company had also ruled out any further increase in the offer price.

Based on the provisional results, the Iveco shares tendered during the acceptance period are valued at approximately €3.43 billion.

The final results of the takeover offer are scheduled to be announced by 7:29 am Central European Time on October 29, a day before the scheduled payment date. Shareholders who tendered their shares during the initial acceptance period are expected to receive payment on October 30, subject to the fulfilment of the remaining conditions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 9:04 AM IST
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